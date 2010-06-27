Traditional Chinese Medicine
Traditional Chinese medicine is an ancient practice that includes herbal remedies, acupuncture as well as massage therapy, and is still used by millions of people all over the world. Find information about traditional Chinese medicine, treatments, cures and beliefs.
Cordyceps is a parasitic fungus that grows on insects. It's been used in Chinese medicine for centuries and is said to fix a host of health issues. But is it too good to be true?
The world's largest cockroach farm turns out 6 billion bugs a year.
Fatigue can be caused by deficiency of qi, blood, or other vital substance. Acupuncture treatment focuses on bringing energy to the fatigued organs. Herbal therapy is also used. Learn how traditional Chinese medicine treats different types of fatigue.
Traditional Chinese medicine uses combinations of herbs, diet, acupuncture, and other therapies to treat different types of headaches. It is important to have an accurate diagnosis of the cause of the headache because treatment can make it worse.
Traditional Chinese medicine can be used to treat syndromes of the internal organs. A diagnosis is often required by a practitioner before internal organ syndromes can be treated. Learn about herbs that address everything from a cold to colitis.
Traditional Chinese medicine uses combinations of herbs, diet, acupuncture, and other therapies to treat different types of indigestion. Treatment seeks to move qi into the stomach, which stimulates digestion.
Traditional Chinese medicine uses combinations of herbs, acupuncture, and lifestyle changes to treat insomnia. Treatment methods vary depending on the severity of the insomnia. Chronic insomnia requires herbal therapy.
Herbal remedies are one of the key treatments in traditional Chinese medicine for premenstrual syndrome. Acupuncture is also successful in treating PMS symptoms. Avoiding stress is also key in balancing liver energy. Learn more about different therapies.
Patent medicines are one way that traditional Chinese medicine treats prostatitis and sciatica. Acupuncture is also a very effective treatment method for this condition. Immediate relief is often felt. Learn more about common treatments of these ailments.
Acupuncture and herbal medicine are two ways that traditional Chinese medicine treats sinusitis. Diet also plays an important role because it can increase the disharmony involving mucus. Learn more about how to treat this common ailment.
Sore throats and stress, both common afflictions, are treatable through traditional Chinese medicine therapies. Herbal therapy and acupuncture can typically cause an acute sore throat to subside within a matter of days. Learn more about treatment options.
A diagnosis in traditional Chinese medicine requires keen observational skills and in-depth inquiry. Often, the practitioner can diagnose a disease through an inquiry and external examination. Learn how treatment is based on a diagnosis.
Patent medicines, acupuncture, and herbal therapy are all elements of traditional Chinese medicine used to treat urinary tract infections. Acupuncture can relieve most symptoms within a matter of days, with the Ren 3 point being most effective.
Traditional Chinese medicine uses different treatments for coughs depending on the type of cough. It is important to diagnose the right type of cough because unfocused treatment may be ineffective.
Traditional Chinese medicine uses different treatments for diarrhea depending on the symptoms. Treatment can be as simple as one or two acupuncture sessions in conjunction with a herbal therapy.
Traditional Chinese medicine for arthritis aims both to prevent the disease and to treat it if it's not caught in time. Traditional treatment for arthritis includes acupuncture, herbal therapy, exercise, and diet. Learn more about treatments.
Traditional Chinese medicine for the common cold varies based on the type of cold. However, the longer someone waits to treat the cold, the longer it can take to clear the virus from the body. Learn how to treat common colds with traditional Chinese medicine.
Traditional Chinese medicine depends primarily on herbal remedies for the treatment of constipation, with some acupuncture as needed. Acute constipation is easily treated with acupuncture, with the most important acupuncture point being Stomach 25.
A variety of traditional Chinese medicines treats digestive system ailments like diarrhea and constipation. These medicines typically come in easy-to-swallow pills or tablets. Most are based on traditional formulas. Get vital information on these medicines.
Traditional Chinese medicine has a variety of pain relief medicines that treat different types of pain. Sciatica, knee pain, and menstrual pain are all treatable by different types of Chinese medicine. Get important information on these treatments.
Traditional Chinese medicine has a variety of natural formulations to improve overall health. These medicines boost overall health by reducing inflammation, strengthening immunity, and regulating digestion.
Traditional Chinese medicine uses a combination of herbs, diet, and acupuncture to provide relief from allergies. Acupuncture is used for the immediate relief of allergy symptoms. Points around the nose are manipulated for relief.
Learn about traditional Chinese medicine for coughs, colds, flu, and allergies. Patent medicines are formulated to relieve these symptoms, and are inexpensive and easy to administer. This article has detailed information on Chinese patent medicines.
Practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine consider a variety of factors in determining cause of illness. Some of the causes are external, some are internal, and some can be caused by the diet. Read about their diagnostic processes.
In the Eastern tradition, practitioners diagnose patients by following patterns of disharmony. Disharmony patterns are identified through an assessment of the organs, which gradually uncovers the disease.