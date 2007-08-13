Traditional Chinese Medicine for Overall Health

These three remarkable Chinese medicines relieve inflammatory conditions like hemorrhoids, infections, prostatitis, and more. Read the descriptions and dosage instructions carefully for best results.

Fargelin for Piles

Chinese name: Qiang Li Hua Zhi Ling (chyahng lee hwah jih ling)

Also known as: Fargelin for Piles (High Strength), Extra Strength Effective Eliminate Hemorrhoids

Indications

Acute and chronic hemorrhoids

Functions

Invigorates blood, relieves pain, reduces swelling, clears heat

Description

Add this remedy to the list of remarkable Chinese medicines. People frequently report overnight relief from the pain, swelling, and bleeding of hemorrhoids.

Note: The label lists bear gallbladder as one of the ingredients. Typically, this ingredient has been replaced by the gallbladder of a domestic animal, or the patent contains no animal products. Continued international pressure should ensure that the Chinese discontinue the practice of using body parts from endangered species.

Manufacturer: United Drug Manufactory

Dosage: 3 tablets, taken three times a day

Forsythia Clear Toxins Tablets

Chinese name: Lian Qiao Bai Du Pian (lyahn chow bye doo pyen)

Also known as: Forsythia Clear Toxins Tablets

Indications

Skin inflammations and infections

Functions

Clears heat and inflammation, relieves pain

Description

Lian Qiao Bai Du Pian is a useful formula for treating a wide variety of skin eruptions due to toxic heat, such as boils, skin infections, and poison oak or ivy. In all cases of skin inflammation, it is essential to make adjustments in the diet as well. One way the body eliminates irritating or unhealthy substances is through the skin. A diet that is high in irritating substances such as coffee and spicy and greasy foods, therefore, often leads to skin problems. In fact, coffee is so heating to the blood that it can be almost impossible to clear an individual's skin problems as long as he or she continues to drink it.

Since this heat in the blood is a result of an internal process, it is very difficult to resolve skin eruptions or skin inflammation with the application of topical creams or ointments. However, when blood-cooling herbs are taken internally, the inflammation is dealt with at the source.

In one case, a young woman had been suffering for weeks from severe poison oak. Her thigh was swollen, stiff, and bright red; even a cortisone shot failed to relieve the symptoms. She was given a bulk herbal formula similar to Lian Qiao Bai Du Pian to drink three times a day; an external wash consisting of astringent herbs was also applied to relieve the itching and to help dry up the rash.

In addition, her diet was adjusted to include cooling foods such as salads and carrot juice. After one week, her leg had returned to normal. She continued on a maintenance dose of the patent medicine for another week to make sure that the inflammation was gone, and she eliminated coffee from her diet.

Lian Qiao Bai Du Pian contains rhubarb root (da huang), which helps to clear toxic heat. It accomplishes this by increasing bowel movements. This purgative effect should be considered before taking the remedy.

Manufacturer: Tianjin

Dosage: 4 to 6 pills, three times a day

Gentian Clear the Liver Pills

Chinese name: Long Dan Xie Gan Wan (luhng dahn shyeh gahn wahn)

Also known as: Gentian Clear the Liver Pills

Indications

Excess heat in the liver causing conjunctivitis, urinary tract infection, prostatitis

Functions

Clears damp heat and fire from the liver and from the gallbladder

Description

This traditional formula treats a wide range of inflammatory conditions. Its actions are most easily understood when considered from the perspective of traditional Chinese disease patterns. This patent is indicated strictly for excess-type disorders rather than deficiency-type conditions. While deficiency conditions require a strengthening or tonifying of the body, in conditions of excess, the proper treatment is often to clear heat or drain dampness.

Long Dan Xie Gan Wan is specific for the patterns known as excess heat or damp heat in the liver and gallbladder, with symptoms that include red eyes, headache, bitter taste in the mouth, irritability, and possible hearing loss. Other symptoms of "lower burner damp heat" are dark or cloudy urine, genital itching or swelling, vaginal discharge, and constipation.

The numerous imbalances Long Dan Xie Gan Wan is able to resolve are organized by organ system as follows:

Eyes: acute conjunctivitis ("pink eye"), corneal ulcers, acute glaucoma, retinitis

Ears: acute middle ear infection, acute external ear infection

Urinary: acute urinary tract infec­tion (kidney, bladder, or urethra)

Reproductive: genital herpes, pelvic inflammatory disease, vaginal discharge, testicular swelling or inflammation, acute prostatitis

Systemic: migraine, eczema, herpes zoster

Liver and Gallbladder: acute hepatitis, acute cholecystitis

Although the medical conditions listed above appear unrelated, they can share the same traditional Chinese diagnosis. For this reason, it is essential to treat the individual's traditional symptom patterns, not the Western disease name.

Just as a single Chinese diagnostic category can manifest as numerous and widely different Western diseases, a single Western disease can also have a wide range of Chinese diagnoses, depending on an individual's symptoms and constitution.

In one memorable case in which Long Dan Xie Gan Wan was effective, a patient had severe conjunctivitis in one eye for a few weeks. She had already gone through a round of antibiotics with no resolution, and she was beginning to feel desperate. Her symptom pattern fit the diagnosis of excess heat in the liver, so she was given Long Dan Xie Gan Wan. In addition, a tea of chrysanthemum flowers (ju hua) was prescribed to reduce inflammation specifically in the eye. After one week of Chinese herbal therapy, the eye returned to normal. At this point, the condition of excess heat was cleared, and it was time to address the underlying weakness, a deficiency of liver yin.

When the moistening, cooling, yin aspect of the liver is deficient, the organ tends to overheat, making it more prone to inflammation. For example, if a car engine is low on oil or water (yin) it has a tendency to overheat. Once it overheats, the first step is to let it cool down (clear excess heat). To address the cause of the overheating, oil and water are added (tonifying yin). In this way, traditional Chinese medicine is very thorough in its treatment of disease; it not only corrects the problem but resolves the cause as well.

In another case, Long Dan Xie Gan Wan was used to treat an attack of genital herpes in a young woman. As is often the case with outbreaks of the herpes virus, the young woman could sense the attack coming on before actual symptoms appeared, giving her a chance to begin treatment before the full-blown manifestation. Since the symptoms fit the pattern of damp heat in the liver meridian, she immediately began a course of Long Dan Xie Gan Wan along with acupuncture therapy. The outbreak was not only milder than usual but it went into remission very quickly compared with her previous outbreaks.

Manufacturer: Lanzhou Foci

Dosage: 8 pills, three times a day. This patent should be discontinued as soon as symptoms subside since long-term use can weaken digestion.

Prostate Gland Pills

Chinese name: Qian Lie Xian Wan (chyahn lyeh shahn wahn)

Also known as: Prostate Gland Pills

Indications

Acute and chronic prostatitis, testicular pain

Functions

Clears damp heat in the lower burner, stimulates circulation, decreases inflammation

Description

As the name implies, this remedy is formulated for acute or chronic inflammation of the prostate gland. This disorder is especially common in males older than 40 years of age. Symptoms include dribbling or painful urination and pain in the testicles. The remedy is also useful for urinary tract infections and testicular inflammation.

In two cases of testicular pain due to trauma, one in a marathon runner and the other in a bicycle racer, a course of Prostate Gland Pills along with some rest from their athletic activity was all they needed. Treatment took only a week. Chronic cases of inflammation may require a longer course of treatment.

The chief herb in the formula is Vaccaria seed (wang bu liu xing), which is useful for painful swellings in the breasts or testicles. Note: Prostate cancer is very common in older men; anyone experiencing prostate problems should consult his physician and undergo diagnostic testing for the disease. Manufacturer: Wai Yeung District Medicine Company

Dosage: 6 pills, three times a day

