Breast Cancer
Breast cancer can be a devastating diagnosis, but it can also be overcome with the help of modern medicine and courage. Learn all about the symptoms of breast cancer, as well as effective methods for treatment and prevention.
A study from the National Institutes of Health found women who regularly use permanent hair dye and chemical hair straighteners are at a higher risk of breast cancer. The risk increases significantly — more than six times — for black women.
Although it's far more common in women, men get breast cancer too. And they have a much higher fatality rate. Why is this and what can be done?
By Alia Hoyt
Many women dread the squishing of their chest during their annual checkup. Is there another way to get the same results in a more breast-friendly way?
By Alia Hoyt
While pigeons probably won't be donning lab coats anytime soon, they are proving their prowess when it comes to detecting cancer.
Another day, another forwarded email. Today it appears your underwire bras can give you cancer. Read this article before burning your bras, ladies!
This breast cancer basic overview is loaded with helpful information on this very common but dangerous disease. Take a look at our breast cancer overview to familiarize yourself with this type of cancer.
This breast cancer chemotherapy Q&A contains valuable and insightful information into this type of cancer. Check out what we have gathered for you here on breast cancer.
Breast cancer myths are certainly something to be aware about with highly discussed form of cancer. Learn what is fact and what is fiction with the help of this article.
Diagnosing and treating breast cancer early can help prevent the disease from spreading. Learn more about why it is important to get exams for this common type of cancer.
Getting support for breast cancer is a step that should not be overlooked as it is important to the healing process. Discover the benefits and options that exist for dealing with breast cancer.
Helping someone with breast cancer can be a rewarding but difficult experience. Learn more about helping someone with deal with the effects of breast cancer with the information in this article..
Inflammatory breast cancer is a type of breast cancer that has different symptoms. Learn more about inflammatory breast cancer and what you need to watch out for to defend against it.
Mastectomy vs. lumpectomy are two techniques used to treat breast cancer. Learn more about how these two types of surgeries differ and how they are used to treat different forms of breast cancer.
There are dozens of medications for treating breast cancer that one should be knowledgeable about if diagnosed with this form of cancer. Learn more about medications for treating breast cancer here.
This might sound odd but oral health and breast cancer treatment share some similarities. Discover more about how these two are related and how they are different.
Smoking and breast cancer have been found to have a common link to one another. Check out what we uncovered about the relationship between breast cancer and smoking.
So who's at risk for breast cancer? And what does someone do once they receive their diagnosis? Here, we tackle these and other questions you'll want answered.