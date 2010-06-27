Breast Cancer

Breast cancer can be a devastating diagnosis, but it can also be overcome with the help of modern medicine and courage. Learn all about the symptoms of breast cancer, as well as effective methods for treatment and prevention.

Permanent Hair Dye, Straighteners Linked to Higher Breast Cancer Risk
A study from the National Institutes of Health found women who regularly use permanent hair dye and chemical hair straighteners are at a higher risk of breast cancer. The risk increases significantly — more than six times — for black women.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Male Breast Cancer Is Rare, But Real
Although it's far more common in women, men get breast cancer too. And they have a much higher fatality rate. Why is this and what can be done?

By Alia Hoyt

Will There Ever Be a More Comfortable Way to Get a Mammogram?
Many women dread the squishing of their chest during their annual checkup. Is there another way to get the same results in a more breast-friendly way?

By Alia Hoyt

Why You Should Let a Pigeon Perform Your Mammogram
While pigeons probably won't be donning lab coats anytime soon, they are proving their prowess when it comes to detecting cancer.

By Laurie L. Dove

Do underwire bras give you cancer?
Another day, another forwarded email. Today it appears your underwire bras can give you cancer. Read this article before burning your bras, ladies!

By Laurie L. Dove

Breast Cancer: An Overview with Basic Terms
This breast cancer basic overview is loaded with helpful information on this very common but dangerous disease. Take a look at our breast cancer overview to familiarize yourself with this type of cancer.

By Madeline Roberts Vann, MPH

Breast Cancer Chemotherapy: An Interview with N.S. Tchekmedyian, M.D.
This breast cancer chemotherapy Q&A contains valuable and insightful information into this type of cancer. Check out what we have gathered for you here on breast cancer.

By N. Simon Tchekmedyian, M.D., F.A.C.P.

Breast Cancer Myths vs. Reality
Breast cancer myths are certainly something to be aware about with highly discussed form of cancer. Learn what is fact and what is fiction with the help of this article.

By American Cancer Society

Diagnosing and Treating Breast Cancer
Diagnosing and treating breast cancer early can help prevent the disease from spreading. Learn more about why it is important to get exams for this common type of cancer.

By Madeline Roberts Vann, MPH

Getting the Support You Need
Getting support for breast cancer is a step that should not be overlooked as it is important to the healing process. Discover the benefits and options that exist for dealing with breast cancer.

Helping Someone with Breast Cancer
Helping someone with breast cancer can be a rewarding but difficult experience. Learn more about helping someone with deal with the effects of breast cancer with the information in this article..

New Hope for Inflammatory Breast Cancer: Rare but Fast Growing
Inflammatory breast cancer is a type of breast cancer that has different symptoms. Learn more about inflammatory breast cancer and what you need to watch out for to defend against it.

Mastectomy vs. Lumpectomy: An Interview with Susan Love, M.D.
Mastectomy vs. lumpectomy are two techniques used to treat breast cancer. Learn more about how these two types of surgeries differ and how they are used to treat different forms of breast cancer.

Medications Used to Treat Breast Cancer
There are dozens of medications for treating breast cancer that one should be knowledgeable about if diagnosed with this form of cancer. Learn more about medications for treating breast cancer here.

Expert Q&A: Oral Health and Breast Cancer Treatment
This might sound odd but oral health and breast cancer treatment share some similarities. Discover more about how these two are related and how they are different.

By Sol Silverman

Smoking and Breast Cancer
Smoking and breast cancer have been found to have a common link to one another. Check out what we uncovered about the relationship between breast cancer and smoking.

Breast Cancer: Everything You Need to Know
So who's at risk for breast cancer? And what does someone do once they receive their diagnosis? Here, we tackle these and other questions you'll want answered.

By Molly Edmonds