Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer is one of the three leading health concerns for women, but it can be detected early with routine pap smears. Learn about the symptoms of cervical cancer as well as effective methods for prevention and treatment.

Learn More

Why are many doctors refusing to stock the cervical cancer vaccine?
Why are many doctors refusing to stock the cervical cancer vaccine?

Texas just mandated Gardasil, the cervical cancer vaccine, for all girls entering sixth grade. But many people elsewhere are finding it difficult to get their daughters vaccinated.

By Julia Layton

Cervical Cancer Vaccine
Cervical Cancer Vaccine

Texas recently became the first state to require that school-age girls receive the new cervical cancer vaccine, Gardasil. The mandate has sparked heated protests -- but to understand the debate, you must understand the drug.

By Alex Nechas

The Basics of Cervical Cancer
The Basics of Cervical Cancer

Cancer of the cervix is the second most common type of cancer found in women after breast cancer. Learn about the risks, diagnosis and treatments.

By National Women's Health Resource Center

Advertisement

Cervical Cancer Facts to Know
Cervical Cancer Facts to Know

There is a lot of information on cervical cancer that can be beneficial to know if you or someone you know has been afflicted by this disease. Check out these cervical cancer facts to familiarize yourself with this type of cancer.

Cervical Cancer Lifestyle Tips
Cervical Cancer Lifestyle Tips

Are you looking for cervical lifestyle tips that can help in the diagnoses and treatment process of this cancer? Check out these cervical cancer lifestyle tips that we have compiled here.