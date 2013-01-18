Colon Cancer
Colon cancer is the third most deadly form of cancer for men and women. See what you need to know about this disease.
Permanent Hair Dye, Straighteners Linked to Higher Breast Cancer Risk
Male Breast Cancer Is Rare, But Real
Will There Ever Be a More Comfortable Way to Get a Mammogram?
Why are many doctors refusing to stock the cervical cancer vaccine?
Cervical Cancer Vaccine
Cervical Cancer Facts to Know
Lung Cancer Facts to Know
Lung Cancer Prevention
The Basics of Lung Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Facts to Know
Ovarian Cancer Prevention
Ovarian Cancer Questions and Answers
The Basics of Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer Diagnosis
Uterine Cancer Facts to Know
Cancer Pain Q & A
Cancer and Bone Pain
Latent Cancer Pain
Do You Need to Have a Positive Attitude to Beat Cancer?
8 Thoughtful Ways to Help a Loved One Going Through Chemo
What's the Difference Between a Neoplasm and a Tumor?
Learn More
Although we're told to start getting screened for colorectal cancer at 50, new research suggests we should start earlier.
Colorectal cancer, or colon cancer, is a common type of cancer found in both men and women. Find out what you need to know about this form cancer.
The Cancer Project’s latest billboard shows a pack of hot dogs coming out of a pack of cigarettes. At first I thought this was somewhat dramatic but the fact of the matter is that it’s a fair comparison.
By Sara Novak