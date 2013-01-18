Colon Cancer

Colon cancer is the third most deadly form of cancer for men and women. See what you need to know about this disease.

Learn More

Colonoscopies Should Start at 45, Not 50, According to European Study
Colonoscopies Should Start at 45, Not 50, According to European Study

Although we're told to start getting screened for colorectal cancer at 50, new research suggests we should start earlier.

By Jesslyn Shields

Colon Cancer: The Silent Killer
Colon Cancer: The Silent Killer

Colorectal cancer, or colon cancer, is a common type of cancer found in both men and women. Find out what you need to know about this form cancer.

By Dr. Rob Danoff

A Hot Dog a Day Increases Your Risk of Colorectal Cancer By 21 Percent
A Hot Dog a Day Increases Your Risk of Colorectal Cancer By 21 Percent

The Cancer Project’s latest billboard shows a pack of hot dogs coming out of a pack of cigarettes. At first I thought this was somewhat dramatic but the fact of the matter is that it’s a fair comparison.

By Sara Novak