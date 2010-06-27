Health
Diseases & Conditions
Cancer

Cancer

This section covers cancer types, causes and symptoms as well as the signs of cancer, tests and treatments.

Permanent Hair Dye, Straighteners Linked to Higher Breast Cancer Risk

Permanent Hair Dye, Straighteners Linked to Higher Breast Cancer Risk

Male Breast Cancer Is Rare, But Real

Male Breast Cancer Is Rare, But Real

Will There Ever Be a More Comfortable Way to Get a Mammogram?

Will There Ever Be a More Comfortable Way to Get a Mammogram?

Why are many doctors refusing to stock the cervical cancer vaccine?

Why are many doctors refusing to stock the cervical cancer vaccine?

Cervical Cancer Vaccine

Cervical Cancer Vaccine

Cervical Cancer Facts to Know

Cervical Cancer Facts to Know

Colonoscopies Should Start at 45, Not 50, According to European Study

Colonoscopies Should Start at 45, Not 50, According to European Study

Colon Cancer: The Silent Killer

Colon Cancer: The Silent Killer

A Hot Dog a Day Increases Your Risk of Colorectal Cancer By 21 Percent

A Hot Dog a Day Increases Your Risk of Colorectal Cancer By 21 Percent

Lung Cancer Facts to Know

Lung Cancer Facts to Know

Lung Cancer Prevention

Lung Cancer Prevention

Lung Cancer Treatment

Lung Cancer Treatment

Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Ovarian Cancer Facts to Know

Ovarian Cancer Facts to Know

Ovarian Cancer Prevention

Ovarian Cancer Prevention

The Basics of Uterine Cancer

The Basics of Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer Diagnosis

Uterine Cancer Diagnosis

Uterine Cancer Facts to Know

Uterine Cancer Facts to Know

Cancer Pain Q & A

Cancer Pain Q & A

Cancer and Bone Pain

Cancer and Bone Pain

Latent Cancer Pain

Latent Cancer Pain

What's the Difference Between a Neoplasm and a Tumor?

What's the Difference Between a Neoplasm and a Tumor?

Why Is Pancreatic Cancer So Deadly?

Why Is Pancreatic Cancer So Deadly?

Ethylene Oxide Is a Carcinogen You Need to Know About

Ethylene Oxide Is a Carcinogen You Need to Know About

Turducken of Horror: Cancer in a Tapeworm in a Human

FIND OUT MORE

How and why do carcinogens cause cancer?

FIND OUT MORE

Does sugar 'feed' cancer cells?

FIND OUT MORE

Cervical Cancer Vaccine

FIND OUT MORE

Learn More

What's the Difference Between a Neoplasm and a Tumor?
What's the Difference Between a Neoplasm and a Tumor?

You've probably heard of a tumor, but what about a neoplasm? How similar are they and are they always cancerous?

By Jesslyn Shields

Permanent Hair Dye, Straighteners Linked to Higher Breast Cancer Risk
Permanent Hair Dye, Straighteners Linked to Higher Breast Cancer Risk

A study from the National Institutes of Health found women who regularly use permanent hair dye and chemical hair straighteners are at a higher risk of breast cancer. The risk increases significantly — more than six times — for black women.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Why Is Pancreatic Cancer So Deadly?
Why Is Pancreatic Cancer So Deadly?

Just 10 percent of Americans with pancreatic cancer survive for at least five years. Why is the outlook so grim and what can be done about it?

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

Male Breast Cancer Is Rare, But Real
Male Breast Cancer Is Rare, But Real

Although it's far more common in women, men get breast cancer too. And they have a much higher fatality rate. Why is this and what can be done?

By Alia Hoyt

Ethylene Oxide Is a Carcinogen You Need to Know About
Ethylene Oxide Is a Carcinogen You Need to Know About

The EPA deemed ethylene oxide a carcinogen in 2016, yet there are many cities across the country being polluted with the invisible gas.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

U.S. Cancer Death Rate Continues Decades-Long Drop
U.S. Cancer Death Rate Continues Decades-Long Drop

Good news, for a change: The cancer death rate in America has declined 26 percent since 1991. Here's why.

By Alia Hoyt

Colonoscopies Should Start at 45, Not 50, According to European Study
Colonoscopies Should Start at 45, Not 50, According to European Study

Although we're told to start getting screened for colorectal cancer at 50, new research suggests we should start earlier.

By Jesslyn Shields

Advertisement

Smartphone App May Help Detect Pancreatic Cancer Early
Smartphone App May Help Detect Pancreatic Cancer Early

A new smartphone app may help detect pancreatic cancer and other diseases tied to jaundice.

By Sarah Gleim

Research Identifies New Genetic Clues for Testicular Cancer Risk
Research Identifies New Genetic Clues for Testicular Cancer Risk

A new study shows that by testing for multiple genetic factors, it's possible to identify those who have a higher-than-normal risk of developing testicular cancer, a disease that often strikes young men.

By Patrick J. Kiger

'If You Need Anything, Let Me Know': What Not to Say to a Friend With Cancer
'If You Need Anything, Let Me Know': What Not to Say to a Friend With Cancer

We often feel unsure about what to say to a friend with a serious illness, so we fall back on clichés. Here are some better ways to help from people who've been through it.

By Alia Hoyt

Will There Ever Be a More Comfortable Way to Get a Mammogram?
Will There Ever Be a More Comfortable Way to Get a Mammogram?

Many women dread the squishing of their chest during their annual checkup. Is there another way to get the same results in a more breast-friendly way?

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

Doctors Baffled by Rise in U.S. Teen Cancer Rate
Doctors Baffled by Rise in U.S. Teen Cancer Rate

Researchers and doctors know some cancers in teens have skyrocketed since 1975. They just don't know why.

By Nichole Bazemore

Free Knitted Knockers Are a Boon for Breast Cancer Survivors
Free Knitted Knockers Are a Boon for Breast Cancer Survivors

This is what happens when fearless knitters take on breast cancer one stitch at a time.

By Kate Kershner

Fighting One Person's Cancer With Another's Immune Cells
Fighting One Person's Cancer With Another's Immune Cells

Modern cancer treatments can be almost as bad as the disease, but new immunotherapy research suggests we could optimize our own immune systems using donor T cells.

By Jesslyn Shields

A New Cure for Cancer: Marriage
A New Cure for Cancer: Marriage

Scientists know that being married makes you more likely to survive cancer. Now they've discovered why.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

Why You Should Let a Pigeon Perform Your Mammogram
Why You Should Let a Pigeon Perform Your Mammogram

While pigeons probably won't be donning lab coats anytime soon, they are proving their prowess when it comes to detecting cancer.

By Laurie L. Dove

How False Positives Work (and What They Could Mean for Your Health)
How False Positives Work (and What They Could Mean for Your Health)

Depending on the test and other factors, false positives can be extremely high for certain tests. Why is that, and what can be done about it?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Turducken of Horror: Cancer in a Tapeworm in a Human
Turducken of Horror: Cancer in a Tapeworm in a Human

The parasite-host relationship just got a lot more complicated.

By Robert Lamb

Can I get cancer from WiFi?
Can I get cancer from WiFi?

We're surrounded by WiFi these days. What types of radio waves are being emitted, and should we be concerned?

By Jennifer Sellers

Advertisement

Will we ever cure cancer?
Will we ever cure cancer?

An estimated 1.6 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in 2015 — just in the United States. How long until chemo isn't a fact of life for people we know?

By Kate Kershner

Do underwire bras give you cancer?
Do underwire bras give you cancer?

Another day, another forwarded email. Today it appears your underwire bras can give you cancer. Read this article before burning your bras, ladies!

By Laurie L. Dove

Does sugar 'feed' cancer cells?
Does sugar 'feed' cancer cells?

Cutting out sugar from your diet may have many health benefits. But can removing the sweet stuff help get rid of cancer, too? We separate fact from fiction.

By Laurie L. Dove

Colon Cancer: The Silent Killer
Colon Cancer: The Silent Killer

Colorectal cancer, or colon cancer, is a common type of cancer found in both men and women. Find out what you need to know about this form cancer.

By Dr. Rob Danoff

Advertisement

YOU Tips: 5 Ways to Prevent Cancer
YOU Tips: 5 Ways to Prevent Cancer

The main thing you can do to decrease your chances of cancer is reduce the repetitive injury to your normal cells. See these tips from Dr. Oz and Dr. Roizen to stop cancer before it starts.

By Dr. Michael F. Roizen & Dr. Mehmet C. Oz

A Hot Dog a Day Increases Your Risk of Colorectal Cancer By 21 Percent
A Hot Dog a Day Increases Your Risk of Colorectal Cancer By 21 Percent

The Cancer Project’s latest billboard shows a pack of hot dogs coming out of a pack of cigarettes. At first I thought this was somewhat dramatic but the fact of the matter is that it’s a fair comparison.

By Sara Novak