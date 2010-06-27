Coronary Heart Disease
Coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but it can be prevented by making good lifestyle choices. Learn about the causes and symptoms of coronary heart disease as well as methods for treatment and prevention.
A groundbreaking study upends conventional wisdom on heart stents for treating stable angina.
CHD can be treated with the proper medications and therapies. Learn more about how CHD and the methods that are used to lessen the symptoms.
CHD has many causes that can be identified to better treat this ailment. Learn more about what causes CHD so you can be prepared if you ever become afflicted with this type of illness.
CHD is an important variable that should not be ignored. Learn more about CHD and see how common it is with the help of the information in this article.
Cardiovascular disease kills more Americans than the next four causes of death combined. Coronary heart disease is the most common culprit. Find out how to avoid becoming a statistic.
By Neil Stone
Angina and heart attack are often among the symptoms of coronary heart disease. These symptoms can be different for men and women. Learn how to recognize the symptoms, from the relatively mild chest pain of angina to a full-blown heart attack.
By Neil Stone
Whereas men experience crushing chest pain as an obvious sign of coronary heart disease, women often have no symptoms. This makes it difficult to know who should be screened. Find out if you might be at risk.
By Neil Stone
Coronary heart disease, or CHD, can effect the body in many ways. In this article you will learn more about symptoms, risks and prevention of this disease.
What are the coronary risk factors? In this article learn more about the signs, causes and prevention of this disease.