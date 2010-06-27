Pain Medications

Pain medications can be life savers when it comes to managing pain quickly and easily. Learn about the risks and benefits of pain medications.

More Than a Third of U.S. Adults Take Prescription Opioids, Millions Misuse Them
A national survey finds that one-third of Americans used prescription opioid painkillers in 2015, and millions were taking them without prescriptions. What's the reason for this huge number?

By Jesslyn Shields

How Whole-Body Cryotherapy Works
Is surrounding yourself with supercooled nitrogen gas a smart move for pain relief or a bunch of pseudoscience?

By Oisin Curran

Pain Medication Q & A
Get expert answers to questions about pain medication in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Alternative Ways to Take Pain Medication
You can get pain relief without shots or pills. Learn about new ways to take pain medication in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Analgesia Overdose
Learn about how controls are built in to patient-controlled analgesia devices to prevent overdoses in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Magnets as Pain Treatment
Magnets are said to have pain curing powers. Learn more about magnets as an effective treatment for pain in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Opioids for Treating Pain
Learn about using opiods to treat pain and what side effects may occur in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Pain Medications and Their Content
Learn why many pain medications combine narcotics and analgesics in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Hypnosis for Pain Management
Imagine going into surgery and instead of being given anesthesia, you are guided through self-hypnosis. Sound crazy? Learn more about hypnosis and discover if it really can be used as a treatment method.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers