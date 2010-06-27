Pain Medications
Pain medications can be life savers when it comes to managing pain quickly and easily. Learn about the risks and benefits of pain medications.
How to Treat Back Spasms
Smoking and Back Pain
Back Pain and Kidney Infection
Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb
Ergo Proctor Hoc: Lessons in Ergonomics
Ergo Rule Number One: Good Posture and Back Support
How to Relieve Sciatic Nerve Pain
How to Treat a Pinched Nerve
How to Use Neurontin for Nerve Pain
Learn More
A national survey finds that one-third of Americans used prescription opioid painkillers in 2015, and millions were taking them without prescriptions. What's the reason for this huge number?
Is surrounding yourself with supercooled nitrogen gas a smart move for pain relief or a bunch of pseudoscience?
By Oisin Curran
Get expert answers to questions about pain medication in this article.
Advertisement
You can get pain relief without shots or pills. Learn about new ways to take pain medication in this article.
Learn about how controls are built in to patient-controlled analgesia devices to prevent overdoses in this article.
Magnets are said to have pain curing powers. Learn more about magnets as an effective treatment for pain in this article.
Learn about using opiods to treat pain and what side effects may occur in this article.
Advertisement
Learn why many pain medications combine narcotics and analgesics in this article.
Imagine going into surgery and instead of being given anesthesia, you are guided through self-hypnosis. Sound crazy? Learn more about hypnosis and discover if it really can be used as a treatment method.