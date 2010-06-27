Back Pain

Back pain afflicts countless Americans, but there are plenty of treatment and therapy options to help. Learn about the causes of back pain and what you can do to reduce the pain.

Learn More

How to Treat Back Spasms
How to Treat Back Spasms

Back spasms can usually be treated at home with bed rest, over-the-counter-medications and the application of heat. Learn about how to treat back spasms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Smoking and Back Pain
Smoking and Back Pain

Smoking is one of the many possible causes of back pain. Learn about the effects smoking has on back pain and some possible explanations as to why.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Back Pain and Kidney Infection
Back Pain and Kidney Infection

Back pain and kidney infection can be related. See how you can tell the difference between muscular back pain and kidney infection.

By Brion O'Connor & Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Advertisement

Why is sitting in a chair for long periods bad for your back?
Why is sitting in a chair for long periods bad for your back?

If sitting still all day long at work leaves you feeling like you just spent eight hours lifting heavy boxes, you're not alone. About eight out of 10 people report having some back pain, and our desk chairs could be to blame.

By Cristen Conger

How to Prevent Back Pain
How to Prevent Back Pain

Preventing back pain is much easier than treating it after an injury. Learn how to avoid the bad habits that can damage your back.

How to Relieve Back Pain
How to Relieve Back Pain

Maybe you lifted something heavy or swung a golf club too enthusiastically. Whatever the reason, now your back is out and you're wishing for something to end the agony. Learn how to relieve back pain.

Acupuncture for Back Pain
Acupuncture for Back Pain

Acupuncture can help reduce the discomfort associated with back pain. Learn all about acupuncture for back pain in this article from HowStuffWorks.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Advertisement

Back Pain and Nerve Block
Back Pain and Nerve Block

Can back pain be treated with a nerve block? Learn whether back pain can be treated with a nerve block.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Back Pain and Physical Therapy
Back Pain and Physical Therapy

Can back pain be treated with physical therapy? Find out if back pain can be treated with physical therapy.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Back Pain and Surgery
Back Pain and Surgery

Can back pain be relieved with surgery? Learn whether back pain can be treated with surgery.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Discogram for Back Pain
Discogram for Back Pain

If your back pain is a becoming more severe, your doctor might order a discogram to determine the cause of your problem. Learn about causes, treatment option, and other useful information about headaches.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Advertisement

Failed Back Syndrome
Failed Back Syndrome

Failed back syndrome is a collection of conditions that emerge after surgeries or treatment. Get more on failed back syndrome in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Radiofrequency for Back Pain
Radiofrequency for Back Pain

Radio frequency can treat back pain. Learn about treating back pain with radiofrequency in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.