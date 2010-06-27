Back Pain
Back pain afflicts countless Americans, but there are plenty of treatment and therapy options to help. Learn about the causes of back pain and what you can do to reduce the pain.
Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb
Ergo Proctor Hoc: Lessons in Ergonomics
Ergo Rule Number One: Good Posture and Back Support
How to Relieve Sciatic Nerve Pain
How to Treat a Pinched Nerve
How to Use Neurontin for Nerve Pain
More Than a Third of U.S. Adults Take Prescription Opioids, Millions Misuse Them
How Whole-Body Cryotherapy Works
Pain Medication Q & A
Back spasms can usually be treated at home with bed rest, over-the-counter-medications and the application of heat. Learn about how to treat back spasms in this article.
Smoking is one of the many possible causes of back pain. Learn about the effects smoking has on back pain and some possible explanations as to why.
Back pain and kidney infection can be related. See how you can tell the difference between muscular back pain and kidney infection.
If sitting still all day long at work leaves you feeling like you just spent eight hours lifting heavy boxes, you're not alone. About eight out of 10 people report having some back pain, and our desk chairs could be to blame.
Preventing back pain is much easier than treating it after an injury. Learn how to avoid the bad habits that can damage your back.
Maybe you lifted something heavy or swung a golf club too enthusiastically. Whatever the reason, now your back is out and you're wishing for something to end the agony. Learn how to relieve back pain.
Acupuncture can help reduce the discomfort associated with back pain. Learn all about acupuncture for back pain in this article from HowStuffWorks.
Can back pain be treated with a nerve block? Learn whether back pain can be treated with a nerve block.
Can back pain be treated with physical therapy? Find out if back pain can be treated with physical therapy.
Can back pain be relieved with surgery? Learn whether back pain can be treated with surgery.
If your back pain is a becoming more severe, your doctor might order a discogram to determine the cause of your problem. Learn about causes, treatment option, and other useful information about headaches.
Failed back syndrome is a collection of conditions that emerge after surgeries or treatment. Get more on failed back syndrome in this article.
Radio frequency can treat back pain. Learn about treating back pain with radiofrequency in this article.