Ergonomics

The field of ergonomics seeks to provide comfort and support for your posture to prevent body pain. Find out how ergonomics may help reduce back pain and help with pain management.

Learn More

Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb
Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb

New parents — especially new moms — are prone to an ailment known as mommy thumb. It's painful and real, but what is it and how is your baby causing it?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Ergo Rule Number Three: Elbows Close, Arms and Wrists Straight
Ergo Rule Number Three: Elbows Close, Arms and Wrists Straight

Ergonomics can help prevent back pain. Learn how to prevent injuries when doing computer tasks by using ergonomics in this article.

Ergo Proctor Hoc: Lessons in Ergonomics
Ergo Proctor Hoc: Lessons in Ergonomics

Learn how to prevent injuries when doing computer tasks by using ergonomics in this article.

Advertisement

Ergo Rule Number One: Good Posture and Back Support
Ergo Rule Number One: Good Posture and Back Support

Good posture and back support can help prevent back pain. Learn how to prevent injuries when doing computer tasks by using ergonomics in this article.