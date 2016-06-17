10 Emergency Medical Procedures That Can Be Done on the Fly

A person falls to the ground, unconscious, clutching his heart. A diner begins choking on a piece of steak, her face slowly turning blue. In such emergencies, many of us would know what to do: Perform CPR on the man, and the Heimlich maneuver on the woman. These emergency medical procedures have been around for decades — CPR was developed in 1960, the Heimlich Maneuver in 1974 — and are often taught in schools, workplaces and community settings [sources: American Heart Association, Radel].
But would you know what to do if someone was overdosing or if you were bitten by a venomous snake? Or if you were shot? Hopefully you'll never be in one of these terrifying situations. But it helps to know what to do. Some of the procedures we're about to mention can be done by most people armed with information. Others should not be attempted even if the person who did the procedure lived to tell the tale. In any case, this information presented should not be considered medical advice.
