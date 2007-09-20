20 Most Common Plastic Surgeries

" " Silicone breast implants tend to have a more natural look and feel than saline implants. Peter Dazeley/Photographer's Choice/ Getty Images

Breast augmentation, or augmentation mammaplasty, is the enlarging of a woman's breasts using saline- or silicone-filled implants. There were 291,350 breast augmentation procedures performed in 2005, making this the top cosmetic surgery procedure among women. The surgery requires only a few days of recovery time, although the ASPS recommends there be no physical contact with the breasts for three to four weeks. Physician's fees for breast augmentation average $3,400.

