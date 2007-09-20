20 Most Common Plastic Surgeries

A condition called gynecomastia causes some men to develop breasts that resemble women's. There are many possible causes of gynecomastia, including hormonal changes during puberty, drug use, tumors, genetic disorders, liver disease, and some medications. The larger breasts are often due to excess fat or glandular tissue; in a breast reduction surgery, this extra matter is removed. Gynecomastia is fairly common; in fact, according to the ASPS, the condition affects 40 to 60 percent of men. In 2005, 16,275 breast reduction surgeries were performed on men at an average cost of $3,000. Recovery usually takes two to three weeks.
