15 Celebrities With Mental Health Disorders

With 26 percent of Americans 18 years or older living with a diagnosable mental disorder, it's no wonder mental health is an increasing priority for the average person. But what about the celebrities or famous people we've come to follow so closely? They aren't exempt from mental health issues, either. Some are more private about their mental health, while others strive to raise awareness in hopes of debunking misconceptions about disorders. This slide show includes some of Hollywood and history's most well-known names.

Catherine Zeta Jones may be the new face of bipolar II disorder, but it's no role she hoped to land. Despite now speaking publicly to help remove some of the stigma that comes with the condition, who's to say Jones would've done so it if reports of her treatment hadn't gotten out? "She went to go get some help and some other patient probably in there said, 'Hey, you won't believe who's in here now,'" husband Michael Douglas said during an interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." What's the difference between bipolar I and II? According to WebMD, they possess many of the same characteristics -- the highs and lows -- but with bipolar II, the person never reaches full-on mania.

