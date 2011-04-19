10 Tricks for Managing Morning Sickness

Right about the time you get to share the good news, it strikes: the first trimester flu. How could a baby so small cause such a big problem? If you could think clearly as you set up camp in the loo, you'd wonder how long this puking would last. Or ponder why it's called morning sickness when it bugs you morning, noon and night.

At least you're not alone. As many as 80 percent of pregnancies include nausea and vomiting. Hormones and their stomach-upsetting effects are to blame, especially human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG). Rising estrogen and progesterone levels heighten the sense of smell and wreak havoc with digestive functions. Still more hormones that increase the efficiency of digestion also promote low blood sugar, dizziness and after-meal sleepiness. The good news is the queasiness often (but not always) begins to subside after the three-month mark.

Advertisement

In the interim, we've got a few tricks up our sleeves. Although nothing's guaranteed to tame that first terrible trimester, you could manage to wrangle an extra massage or skip supper duties. That's not so bad, right? Check out our top 10, beginning with breakfast (of sorts) in bed.