10 Celebrities Known for their Complexions

In 2002, Nicole Kidman won an Academy Award for her role as Virginia Woolf in "The Hours." The following year, Charlize Theron won the same award for playing Aileen Wuornos in "Monster." Both roles required the gorgeous actresses to change their appearances; Kidman wore a prosthetic nose and Theron donned fake teeth and makeup designed to give her splotchy, freckled skin. Since then, Hollywood types have whispered that one surefire way to win an Oscar for best actress is to get ugly [source: McKay].

Though we don't mean to shortchange Kidman and Theron's performances, perhaps Academy voters are inclined to reward such roles because we're not used to seeing our celebrities de-glammed. Thanks to airbrushing and professional makeup artists, most celebrities seem to look perfect all the time. Some tabloids and gossip blogs are devoted to finding the pictures of what celebrities look like without makeup or the benefit of a flattering camera angle, but there are a few celebrities who never seem to appear on such sites. Though it may be impossible to know what products they use or whether they've undergone plastic surgery, there are some celebrities that are just known for good skin, and we've got 10 of them on this list. Better check your jealousy at the door; the folks on this list are real stunners.