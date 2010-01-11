10 Celebrities Known for their Complexions

Charlize Theron in 2004, the year she won an Oscar for "Monster." See pictures of ways to get beautiful skin.
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2002, Nicole Kidman won an Academy Award for her role as Virginia Woolf in "The Hours." The following year, Charlize Theron won the same award for playing Aileen Wuornos in "Monster." Both roles required the gorgeous actresses to change their appearances; Kidman wore a prosthetic nose and Theron donned fake teeth and makeup designed to give her splotchy, freckled skin. Since then, Hollywood types have whispered that one surefire way to win an Oscar for best actress is to get ugly [source: McKay].

Though we don't mean to shortchange Kidman and Theron's performances, perhaps Academy voters are inclined to reward such roles because we're not used to seeing our celebrities de-glammed. Thanks to airbrushing and professional makeup artists, most celebrities seem to look perfect all the time. Some tabloids and gossip blogs are devoted to finding the pictures of what celebrities look like without makeup or the benefit of a flattering camera angle, but there are a few celebrities who never seem to appear on such sites. Though it may be impossible to know what products they use or whether they've undergone plastic surgery, there are some celebrities that are just known for good skin, and we've got 10 of them on this list. Better check your jealousy at the door; the folks on this list are real stunners.

Contents
  1. Natalie Portman
  2. Beyonce Knowles
  3. Demi Moore
  4. Catherine Zeta-Jones
  5. Nicole Kidman
  6. Penelope Cruz
  7. Angelina Jolie
  8. Jennifer Aniston
  9. Cate Blanchett
  10. Halle Berry

10: Natalie Portman

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Natalie Portman was only 10 years old when she was discovered by a modeling agent in a pizza parlor [source: Levy]. Even though she grew up before our eyes, Portman was spared that awkward stage in which teens' skin becomes an outward manifestation of their inner angst and turmoil. Instead, Portman's complexion has remained lovely throughout her Hollywood career. Portman's beauty may be too overwhelming, though -- when Slate reviewed Portman's 2009 film "Brothers," critic Dana Stevens alleged that Portman's looks can overwhelm her acting ability [source: Graham]. For now, the sin of being too beautiful doesn't seem to be hurting Portman's career, and thanks to the film "V for Vendetta," for which Portman shaved her head, we know that her lovely skin extends all the way to her exposed scalp.

9: Beyonce Knowles

Junko Kimura/Getty Images

Beyonce is a busy lady. She acts in films like "Dreamgirls" and "Obsessed," she belts out empowering anthems like "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" and "Irreplaceable," and she stays calm when she gets caught in feuds involving Kanye West and Taylor Swift. No wonder her alter ego is Sasha Fierce.

But even though this whirlwind life of performing and being married to Jay-Z might cause other women's skin to break out, Beyonce maintains her lovely skin. In 2009, she told "The Mirror" some of her beauty secrets, which include drinking lots of water, monthly facials and steaming sessions [source: RnB Music Blog]. She also eats a simple, healthy diet that includes bran cereal, salads, fish and lots of fruits and vegetables. Beyonce's beauty regimen seems to work; her complexion is so well-known that cosmetics company L'Oreal drew criticism after lightening it in one of their ads [source: Rajan].

8: Demi Moore

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Did Demi Moore make a deal with the devil? Even though Moore is older than most of the starlets on this list, she still turns heads when she walks into the room, thanks to her beautiful skin and fit body. Moore's beauty regimen ranges from the stunningly simple to the bewilderingly bizarre. On the one hand, everyone can "moisturize, moisturize, moisturize," which Moore has claimed was the best beauty secret her mother passed on to her [source: Kirby]. But if you want something more exotic than moisturizer, perhaps you'd be interested in leech therapy? In a 2008 interview with David Letterman, the actress revealed that she'd undergone a cleanse in Austria that involved leeches sucking out her toxins [source: Simpson]. Whatever she's doing, it's working: She and husband Ashton Kutcher have the same smooth skin.

7: Catherine Zeta-Jones

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

The star of 2002's "Chicago," Catherine Zeta-Jones has often spoken of her love of musicals. If one were to write a musical about the star's own life, though, you'd have to include a song about her gorgeous skin (perhaps this could be a ditty sung by Michael Douglas, her real-life husband?). Equally entertaining would be a song about her beauty regimen: In a 2009 interview, Zeta-Jones revealed that she turns to the kitchen to find her beauty products, using a rub made from honey and salt to prevent wrinkles and a strawberry to brush her teeth [source: Cable]. And when it comes to shampoo, Zeta-Jones uses beer (brand not specified), which she's the first to admit leaves her smelling like a beer barrel [source: Cable]. Like we said, this regimen would make a great musical number; "I Smell Like a Beer Barrel," anyone?

6: Nicole Kidman

Kevin Mazure/WireImage/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman's face has garnered much attention in recent years as rumors swirl that she's had cosmetic surgery. She denied having any plastic surgery in 2007 to Marie Claire, but Kidman's complexion is noteworthy for other reasons as well. Kidman may be one of the best role models in Hollywood for judicious use of sunscreen. With her fair skin, Kidman could easily burn. Instead, she insists on wide-brimmed hats and an adequate amount of SPF, meaning that her skin looks just as it did when she caught Hollywood's eye years ago. Kidman also claims she maintains a healthy lifestyle with a strict no smoking policy, and indeed, smoking can prematurely age skin [source: Moran]. So quit the butts, and get your smokin' look from clean, clear skin.

5: Penelope Cruz

Jordan Strauss/WireImage/Getty Images

It's easy to steal actress Penelope Cruz's beauty secrets -- the products she uses are listed on the Web site of L'Oreal Paris. Don't worry that L'Oreal went through her dumpster to figure out what she puts on her face; she's a spokewoman for the company. Cruz touts the Skin Genesis line, which has kept her skin looking young and bright. Have you ever seen her pores? No? She makes sure they stay hidden with the Skin Genesis Pore Minimizer. Next up on her beauty counter is Bare Naturale Mineral Foundation, which provides an even tone and coverage in the event that Cruz does experience a bad skin day (we're guessing such things happen rarely). And if you covet Cruz's lips, you can reach for Colour Riche Star Secrets in Penelope's Red.

4: Angelina Jolie

Tony Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

As a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency, actress Angelina Jolie has visited developing countries in all corners of the globe. Even though those places may lack for running water, Jolie never lacks for a beautiful complexion. One possible reason? She allegedly uses creams by La Prairie that are packed with caviar [source: Yaqoob]. While most of us eat any caviar that's put in front of us, La Prairie takes the yolk sac from sturgeon eggs and put it in their products; it's believed that the fatty acids in the yolk sac soften and regenerate skin. The product is also reportedly used by Mick Jagger, Gwyneth Paltrow and Stella McCartney [source: Yaqoob]. No word on whether Jolie's partner, Brad Pitt, also uses the product, though on the next page, we'll discuss someone who's probably familiar with his grooming habits.

3: Jennifer Aniston

Associated Press/Reed Saxon

Jennifer Aniston can barely blow her nose without the tabloids picking up on it and trying to figure out what such an action means. Did she blow her nose because she's was crying and sad about her ex-husband Brad Pitt? When everything you do is fodder for gossip columnists and "Entertainment Tonight" holds roundtable discussions on your love life, it might be tempting to shut the doors and live like a hermit.

Aniston shows no sign of living a hermit's life any time soon, however. She appears onscreen and on the red carpet with glowing, healthy skin. Aniston undoubtedly uses many beauty products -- the National Enquirer once reported that she spent $20,000 a month on her appearance, from personal chefs to spa treatments (but please, consider the source). But Aniston seems aware that true beauty also comes from within. She is an avowed yoga aficionado who appeared in her yoga instructor Mandy Ingber's workout video to explain how much the yoga practice had changed her life [source: Aradillas]. In this case, happy body and mind probably lead to happy face.

2: Cate Blanchett

Scott Barbour/Stringer/Getty Images

Actress Cate Blanchett has the ability to completely inhabit a role, from Katharine Hepburn in "The Aviator" to the Virgin Queen in "Elizabeth." No matter the part, Blanchett always looks flawless, though she's admitted that some of her acting work can give her skin a beating. Take her role as Galadriel in the Lord of the Rings trilogy; Blanchett said that the prosthetics that were used were rough and damaging to her face. Her secret weapon? Products from SK-II. Blanchett has been such a fan of the skin care line that she agreed to appear in their print ads, which began running in the United States in 2008.

SK-II's signature ingredient is a blend of vitamins, minerals and amino acids called Pitera, which is said to rejuvenate and renew the skin's outer layer. SK-II also advocates a philosophy of "rituals," so that putting on moisturizer or washing one's face isn't a chore, but a time to meditate and pamper [source: SK-II]. That's great advice for everyone, particularly Blanchett, a working mother of three.

1: Halle Berry

Kevin Parry/WireImage/Getty Images

When Halle Berry presented the Academy Award to Adrien Brody in 2003, Brody's response was to gather the actress in his arms and plant a long smooch on her. While Brody was no doubt thrilled about winning, he may also have wanted to get close to Halle Berry's famed complexion; perhaps he wanted to figure out her skin secrets?

Well, there's no need to grab movie stars to figure out their secrets, as Halle Berry has been very open about how she maintains her beautiful complexion. She told Cosmopolitan that biweekly facials and products by Lush were essential to her regimen [source: Cosmopolitan]. She told People that a healthy diet and regular exercise were two musts, and she also praised Kinara Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum, a product Berry says makes her skin as smooth as a baby's [sources: Garcia, Gurvitz et al.]. But don't think you need to spend a lot on products to look like Halle Berry; she told In Style that when it comes to makeup, less is more [source: Synnott-D'Annibale].

