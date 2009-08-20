Skin Cleansing Myths

Skin cleaning myths often scare people into poor hygiene practices. Learn more about skin cleaning myths at HowStuffWorks.

Are at-home microdermabrasion products good for your skin?
There are plenty of at-home microdermabrasion products, but do they really work? We'll give you the pros and cons of at-home microdermabrasion products

By Jennifer Cohen

Oil Cleansing: Does Castor and Olive Oil Face Wash Really Work?
Oil cleansing is become a beauty trend. But do castor and olive oil belong in your face wash? We'll help you see if oil cleansing is for you.

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: Should You Wash Your Face with Bleach?
Washing your face with bleach may be a tempting alternative if you have severe acne. Learn the risks and rewards of washing your face with bleach

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: Can You Use Benzoyl Peroxide on Your Face?
Benzoyl peroxide can be an effective way to treat acne, but is it safe to use on your skin? Find out if benzoyl peroxide is right for your skin type.

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: Is it safe to exfoliate your face every day?
How often should you exfoliate your face? We explain how your skin type and texture affect the amount of times you should exfoliate your face each week

By Abigail Libers

Does honey and lemon juice face wash really work?
Honey-lemon face washes are easy to make and affordable â€“ but do they really help skin? See if honey-lemon face wash can benefit your complexion.

By Jennifer Cohen

How Does Benzoyl Peroxide Work In Skin Cleansers?
Benzoyl peroxide is found in face washes, gels and other acne products. But should it be in your skin cleanser? See how benzoyl peroxide helps your skin

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: Does Toothpaste Really Dry Out Your Acne?
When it comes to acne home remedies, toothpaste is a common treatment for pimples. But does toothpaste really cure acne? Find out!

By Diana Kelly

Are long, hot showers bad for your skin?
It's a cruel world sometimes. The tastiest foods are bad for your health, the finest things are bad for your wallet and long, hot showers are said to be tough on your skin. Are they?

By Jonathan Atteberry

Is exercise good or bad for skin?
We work out to get in better health and to look good, and that extends to our skin -- nothing beats a rosy, healthy glow for natural beauty. But can exercise beat the effects of aging, stress and acne?

By Tom Scheve

Is chocolate bad for your skin?
You may have heard that eating chocolate can cause acne, but can satisfying your sweet tooth actually cause pimples?

By Elizabeth Whitmore

Is milk good for acne?
You may have heard that certain foods -- such as chocolate or shellfish -- cause acne. But while these are myths, you may be surprised to learn that milk and dairy products can cause breakouts.

By Alexander Page

Is it OK if my skin is 'squeaky clean'?
When it comes to your car or your kitchen floor, squeaky clean is exactly what you're looking for. But when you're washing your face, you don't necessarily want that same shiny finish.

By Sarah Jourdain

Is there a proper way to pop a pimple?
Dermatologists say that popping pimples is a big no-no. But let's face it -- sometimes you just can't help yourself. Can you pop a pimple properly?

By Matteson Cade

Can I wash my face too much?
There's nothing wrong with washing your face a couple of times per day -- in fact, most people recommend doing so. But if you start vigorously scrubbing one time too many, it can only lead to irritation.

By Elizabeth Whitmore

Do Pores Open Wider in Hot Water?
You may have heard that hot water or steam can open up pores on your face, making it easier to clear out blackheads. But do your pores even have the physical capability to open?

By Elizabeth Whitmore

Does drinking eight glasses of water really hydrate skin?
For years, we've heard that drinking eight glasses of water per day can make us healthier and help us get better skin. But how much scientific research actually backs these claims?

By Elizabeth Whitmore

What if I never took a bath?
Your initial reaction to the thought of no more baths may be "gross!" But there also could be more serious ramifications than an unpleasant layer of grime.

By Katherine Neer

Should antibacterial soap be outlawed?
Antibacterial soap is supposed to save us from deadly bacteria, but the microbes are surviving and may be getting stronger. Should we ban antibacterial soap altogether?

By Josh Clark

Is antibacterial soap any better than regular soap?
With all the talk about germs in the office and other public places, many of us have a bottle of antibacterial soap somewhere nearby. But is it any better?