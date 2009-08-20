Skin Health Factors
Skin health factors include everything from age to lifestyle. Learn more about skin health factors at HowStuffWorks.
It's super-weird that a bruise changes from deep purple to green to yellow during the healing process. What causes this?
While daily aspirin therapy is believed to be beneficial for people at risk for heart attack, stroke and certain cancer types, there are risks that have to be weighed.
Do you want beautiful skin? Check out the various ways lactic acid can improve your skin. Do these tips for great skin using lactic acid.
Some medications clearly don't mix. Taken together, certain drugs can cause serious harm, if not death. And some require users to avoid the virtually unavoidable -- the sun.
By Josh Clark
Every day, a barrage of advertisements for various cosmetics, oils and unguents assault our eyes and ears, all claiming to "let your skin breathe." But does your skin actually "breathe"? Does it even take in oxygen?
Step outside and the assault on your skin begins. Is slathering on multiple products to protect yourself from the fierce sun and the ferocious mosquitoes a good idea?
Disposable diapers have been popular for decades, but recently there's been a trend toward using cloth. They may be better for the environment, but are they better for your baby's skin?
By Josh Briggs
The skin is an organ and it's the largest one you've got. So it's a good idea to take it in for a checkup. How frequently should you make appointments with your dermatologist?
Skin problems may make you self-conscious about your looks, but some are helpful hints that a larger health problem is on the horizon. Which skin changes should raise a red flag?
In addition to affecting your body's blood sugar levels, diabetes can also lead to several skin conditions. Through preventive care, though, you may be able to protect your skin from these negative side effects.
Bathing is great for scrubbing away dirt and grime that keep you from looking your best. But washing off too much or with the wrong products can also be harmful to your skin.
As your body's largest organ, your skin has a tough job of protecting your internal organs from harm. But it does much more than that to keep itself and the rest of your body healthy.
Even if you do your best to protect your skin, you probably still encounter environmental factors that could do you harm. What are they, and how can you prepare yourself to prevent their damaging effects?
Your genes determine all of your physical characteristics, including those for your skin. How do they affect your skin's type, color and risk of having some kind of disorder?