Accessories: Nail Stickers vs. Polish Strips

Remember when painting all 10 fingers and toes in black nail polish was the hot thing? Trends in nail fashions have come a long way, baby. The expected reds, pinks and taupes have been replaced by all shades of blue, green and yellow, sometimes even worn all at once on alternating fingers. And then there are the designs -- intricate works of art created on a tiny nail scale to add pattern and color. But getting this done at a nail salon can be costly and there's no guarantee it will last very long. Fortunately, manufacturers of nail products have figured out a way to get the same results at home.
No longer do you have to pay upwards of $20 to have your nails perfectly manicured at the nail salon, only to chip one the minute you stick your key in the ignition to head home. Welcome to the new world of DIY manicures, where nail polish comes in prefab sheets and designs arrive on easy-to-apply stickers. Nail stickers have been around for a while, mostly as nail art to apply over your regular polish. Nowadays you can also get them for your whole nail, typically in a fun array of patterns. Polish strips are a newer product on the market that is actually made of real nail polish, and they come in solids and patterns. Read on to learn more about both methods as we explore the pros and cons of each.
