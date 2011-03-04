5 Tips for Freshening Up After an Office Workout

You've probably heard the saying "dress for the job you want, not the job you have." Well, unless the job you want (or have) is that of a fitness instructor, be sure to change out of the spandex and sneakers after your workout. Not only can such attire be inappropriate in an office setting -- particularly one where clients and vendors might drop by -- it may also violate your corporate dress code. At the very least, post-workout clothing can be sweaty and just plain icky.

When you're not wearing it, be sure to keep your work clothing neatly folded during the workout. Coming back to your desk a wrinkled mess is not much better than returning in sweats. And, depending on how intense your lunchtime exercise regimen is, it's also a good idea to pack spare socks and undergarments in your workout bag [source: Noelcke].

If your office has an onsite gym, there might be a locker room with it. That will be the best place for you to change. If no such area exists, you may be relegated to changing in an office restroom. Just be sure to spare your co-workers a view of your birthday suit by seeking privacy in a stall or private restroom. If you have your own office, it's acceptable to change there only if your door locks and there are no windows. And be sure not to leave any articles of clothing lying around your workspace when you're done.

Our next tip will have you looking cool at work.