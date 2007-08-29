Chest Exercises

Tone your chest and increase your upper-body strength by incorporating these chest exercises into your daily workout. This article includes variations of familiar chest exercises like the push-up, chest press, and chest fly, using barbells, a stability ball, and a medicine ball.

Let's start with the push-up, one of the most familiar exercises for a fitter chest. Tired of routine push-ups? For more challenge, try push-ups on a stability ball. This chest exercise works the chest muscles and the core.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by placing stability ball under the front of legs.

Step 2

Bend at elbows to lower your body down toward the floor.

Step 3

Return to start position by straightening arms out.

Contents
  1. How to Do Pushups on Medicine Ball
  2. How to Do Tripod Pushups
  3. How to Do a Barbell Chest Press on Stability Ball
  4. How to Do a Medicine Ball Chest Press on Stability Ball
  5. How to Do a Dumbbell Chest Press on Stability Ball
  6. How to Do a Chest Fly on Stability Ball

How to Do Pushups on Medicine Ball

For a different take on the push-up, try elevating one hand on a medicine ball. This is a terrific chest exercise for those seeking a challenge.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by placing medicine ball under palm of right hand.

Step 2

Lower your body down toward the floor by bending at elbows, make sure to keep the ball still.

Step 3

Return to start position.

Step 4

Repeat on other side.

How to Do Tripod Pushups

Tripod pushups strengthen your chest, obliques, and even triceps. Follow these directions and photos carefully to ensure proper form for this chest exercise.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown.

Step 2

Place left toe on right heel.

Step 3

Lower upper body toward floor by bending at elbows.

Step 4

Return to start position by pushing off floor.

Step 5

Repeat with right toe on left heel.

How to Do a Barbell Chest Press on Stability Ball

Tone and strengthen your large chest muscles with a barbell chest press. You'll need a stability ball and barbell for this chest exercise.

Step 1

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 2

Lower bar down toward chest by bending at elbows.

Step 3

Return to start position.

How to Do a Medicine Ball Chest Press on Stability Ball

There are several ways to do a chest press. In this variation, performed on a stability ball, a medicine ball is lowered and lifted to target the chest muscles.

Step 1Assume start position as shown.

Step 2Lower ball down toward chest by bending at elbows.

Step 3

Return to start position.

How to Do a Dumbbell Chest Press on Stability Ball

The chest press is one of the most popular exercises to define the large muscles of the chest. This variation is done while lying on a stability ball. Keep your movement slow and controlled to get the most out of this move.

Step 1

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 2

Lower weights down toward chest by bending at elbows.

Step 3

Return to start position.

How to Do a Chest Fly on Stability Ball

The starting position for a chest fly on a stability ball is similar to that for the chest press, but the arms are lowered to the sides instead of straight down. Maximize your results by doing this exercise slowly and steadily.

Step 1

Assume starting position as shown with palms facing each other.

Step 2

Slowly lower dumbbells out to sides until you feel a stretch in your chest.

Step 3

Return to start position.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Lottie Olson is a nationally certified personal trainer with 10 years of experience in fitness and personal training. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh with a B.S. in Exercise Science and Fitness Management.

