" "

Tone your chest and increase your upper-body strength by incorporating these chest exercises into your daily workout. This article includes variations of familiar chest exercises like the push-up, chest press, and chest fly, using barbells, a stability ball, and a medicine ball.

Let's start with the push-up, one of the most familiar exercises for a fitter chest. Tired of routine push-ups? For more challenge, try push-ups on a stability ball. This chest exercise works the chest muscles and the core.

Advertisement

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by placing stability ball under the front of legs.

" "

Step 2

Bend at elbows to lower your body down toward the floor.

" "

Step 3

Return to start position by straightening arms out.

For more great exercises to improve your strength and fitness, check out: