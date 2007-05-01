Aromatherapy PMS Relief

Premenstrual syndrome, better known as PMS, is a collection of many different symptoms that typically begin several days or even a week before menstruation. The host of symptoms includes water retention, breast swelling and tenderness, depression, irritability, mood swings, and headaches. Not all women who get PMS experience all of these symptoms, but any one of them can greatly alter one’s life while going through it.

In many ways, aromatherapy is ideal to treat PMS. Taking time out to lounge in an aromatic bath or getting a massage with a fragrant oil helps most women tremendously. For depression and mood swings associated with PMS, nothing can beat clary sage. The essential oils of neroli, rose, and jasmine may be expensive, but their heavenly fragrances help dispel moodiness and irritability.

For the excessive bloating and swollen breasts of PMS, use the essential oils of juniper berry, patchouli, grapefruit, and carrot seed. Another good oil for this is birch, which is also a natural pain reliever. Use juniper berry if you experience water retention. If headache is among your PMS symptoms, try an inhalation of lavender or marjoram. For best results with any PMS or menstruation remedy, begin using it a couple of days before you experience any symptoms. Refer also to the sections on fatigue, acne, and menstrual cramps.

Essential oils for PMS: chamomile, clary sage, geranium, jasmine, marjoram, neroli, rose

Essential oils for bloating: birch, juniper berry, lavender, patchouli

Aromatherapy PMS Treatment Mood Oil 9 drops geranium oil

6 drops chamomile oil

3 drops clary sage oil

3 drops angelica oil (optional)

2 drops marjoram oil

2 ounces vegetable oil Combine the ingredients. The angelica oil is heavenly, but optional, as it may be hard to find. Use daily as a massage oil or add 1 to 2 teaspoons to a bath. This recipe improves your mood even if you don’t have PMS. To make it more elegant and effective, add 1 or 2 drops of neroli, rose, or jasmine. Without the vegetable oil, you can use this in a diffuser or simply carry around a vial of it to smell as needed. Bloating and Headache Relief Oil 6 drops lavender oil

3 drops juniper berry oil

2 drops birch oil

1 drop patchouli oil (optional) Combine ingredients. Use as a massage oil or add 1 to 2 teaspoons to your bath or 1 teaspoon to a foot bath. Don’t use the patchouli if you don’t like the smell; it can easily overwhelm a formula. Read More