10 Natural Remedies for Depression

According to a report published in the "Archives of General Psychiatry," an estimated 14.8 million Americans ages 18 and older are affected by major depression every year.

Conventional treatment methods can be successful in treating most major depressive episodes -- about 80 percent of people treated show improvement in about four to six weeks, reports the National Institute of Health -- yet approximately 50 percent of patients stop therapy because of unpleasant side effects or other concerns such as fear of addiction to their drug therapy.

While most are still being studied, some natural remedies used to treat depression have shown they may be just as good as traditional antidepressant therapies, or at least a good compliment to traditional treatment. As with any form of treatment, talk to your doctor about your symptoms and the natural remedies you're considering before you try them out for yourself.