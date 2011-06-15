10 Organizations That Want to Help You Quit Smoking

" " Trying to quit smoking can be nearly impossible for some, but there are organizations willing and eager to help. See more drug pictures. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Some say it's as hard to quit smoking as it is to kick a heroin habit, so it's no surprise that there are numerous Web sites, products and services dedicated to helping smokers quit. Even if you do manage to quit smoking cigarettes, there's a 75 percent chance that you'll pick the habit up again in your lifetime [source: Gorman]. Tobacco use kills close to 400,000 people each year and contributes to almost $200 billion in health care costs in the United States alone [source: American Lung Association]. On top of the well-known lung-related illnesses, smokers also have an increased risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, and cancers of the bladder, cervix, kidney, stomach and uterus.

Smoking is bad for your health and the health of people around you, and it's not too easy on the wallet either. Cigarettes cost around $5 per pack. If you're smoking a pack a day, that means you're inhaling around $1,825 of your hard-earned money every year. In the U.S., smokers spend more than $83 billion on cigarettes each year [source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention].

Advertisement

There are a slew of smoking cessation products on the market, from smokeless tobacco products and nicotine gum to prescription medications aimed at helping smokers quit. While there's no easy way to quit smoking, there are organizations out there that want to help you quit smoking -- including, oddly enough, tobacco companies! Read on to learn more.