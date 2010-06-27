Depression Questions
Depression questions offer some guidance in navigating the intricacies of this common condition. Learn the answers to depression questions about the causes, symptoms and treatments.
You may not be a professional therapist, but you might be the only person around to observe that a loved one is depressed or suicidal. What's the best way to help?
By Alia Hoyt
Depression is a difficult condition to diagnose — a questionnaire is the primary method used these days. There are some promising diagnostic tools on the horizon, including a blood test. How reliable is this new test?
The relatively new field of cognitive behavior therapy is gaining credence as another tool in fighting the dark moods of depression.
Menopause is a phase in a woman's life that's marked by irregularities. But one change that gets less attention is one of psychological health: depression.
For most people experiencing odd medical symptoms that don't seem to go together, getting a diagnosis is a relief. But a diagnosis containing the word "atypical" might leave you a little uneasy.
Some families are good at sports, while others seem to have politics in their blood. But not all family traits are desirable. Can depression be hereditary?
By Tom Scheve
Depression and anxiety are in the same family of mental distress. They have similar roots, but how similar are their symptoms and treatments?
Everyone feels deflated now again, but those with depression chronically experience deep sadness. What happens when you bottle up your emotions, rather than confront them?
A person who's depressed may lash out at loved ones, or even strangers, and seem uncharacteristically consumed with rage. Where does that anger come from, and how can you treat it?
By Tom Scheve
Studies have found that if you're diagnosed with either alcohol abuse or depression, you have a higher chance of being diagnosed with the other. How are the two connected, and which usually shows up first?
By Tom Scheve
Happily ever after. Growing up, it seemed every childhood bedtime story ended on that optimistic note, but what if you or your spouse is experiencing clinical depression?
Maintaining a healthy diet not only improves your overall health, but could also improve your depression. Learn more information about diets, depression, treatment options, and prevention.
Keeping up with the Joneses may be easier if you follow their tweets, but what if your boring life pales in comparison? Some experts warn against trying to match the exploits of your seemingly perfect online pals. But can it really be depressing?
Maintaining an active lifestyle with exercise is a great way to improve your depression. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.
