Depression Questions

Depression questions offer some guidance in navigating the intricacies of this common condition. Learn the answers to depression questions about the causes, symptoms and treatments.

Learn More

Here's How You Help a Friend With Depression
Here's How You Help a Friend With Depression

You may not be a professional therapist, but you might be the only person around to observe that a loved one is depressed or suicidal. What's the best way to help?

By Alia Hoyt

Is there a blood test for depression?
Is there a blood test for depression?

Depression is a difficult condition to diagnose — a questionnaire is the primary method used these days. There are some promising diagnostic tools on the horizon, including a blood test. How reliable is this new test?

By Jennifer Sellers

Can cognitive behavior therapy help treat depression?
Can cognitive behavior therapy help treat depression?

The relatively new field of cognitive behavior therapy is gaining credence as another tool in fighting the dark moods of depression.

By Brion O'Connor

Advertisement

Is there a link between depression and menopause?
Is there a link between depression and menopause?

Menopause is a phase in a woman's life that's marked by irregularities. But one change that gets less attention is one of psychological health: depression.

By Jennifer Sellers

What is atypical depression?
What is atypical depression?

For most people experiencing odd medical symptoms that don't seem to go together, getting a diagnosis is a relief. But a diagnosis containing the word "atypical" might leave you a little uneasy.

By Katie Lambert

Does depression run in families?
Does depression run in families?

Some families are good at sports, while others seem to have politics in their blood. But not all family traits are desirable. Can depression be hereditary?

By Tom Scheve

How are depression and anxiety related?
How are depression and anxiety related?

Depression and anxiety are in the same family of mental distress. They have similar roots, but how similar are their symptoms and treatments?

By Christine Venzon

Advertisement

What happens when depression is turned inward?
What happens when depression is turned inward?

Everyone feels deflated now again, but those with depression chronically experience deep sadness. What happens when you bottle up your emotions, rather than confront them?

By Maria Trimarchi

What is the link between depression and anger?
What is the link between depression and anger?

A person who's depressed may lash out at loved ones, or even strangers, and seem uncharacteristically consumed with rage. Where does that anger come from, and how can you treat it?

By Tom Scheve

Why are alcohol and depression so commonly linked?
Why are alcohol and depression so commonly linked?

Studies have found that if you're diagnosed with either alcohol abuse or depression, you have a higher chance of being diagnosed with the other. How are the two connected, and which usually shows up first?

By Tom Scheve

How should you deal with a depressed spouse?
How should you deal with a depressed spouse?

Happily ever after. Growing up, it seemed every childhood bedtime story ended on that optimistic note, but what if you or your spouse is experiencing clinical depression?

By Jennifer Sellers

Advertisement

Will changing my diet affect my depression?
Will changing my diet affect my depression?

Maintaining a healthy diet not only improves your overall health, but could also improve your depression. Learn more information about diets, depression, treatment options, and prevention.

What's social media depression -- and might I have it?
What's social media depression -- and might I have it?

Keeping up with the Joneses may be easier if you follow their tweets, but what if your boring life pales in comparison? Some experts warn against trying to match the exploits of your seemingly perfect online pals. But can it really be depressing?

By Marianne Spoon

What should I do if symptoms of depression get worse?
What should I do if symptoms of depression get worse?

Learn what to do if your depression symptoms get worse in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How can I make it easier to stick with my depression treatment?
How can I make it easier to stick with my depression treatment?

Learn more about depression treatment in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Advertisement

Will exercise help my depression?
Will exercise help my depression?

Maintaining an active lifestyle with exercise is a great way to improve your depression. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How long should psychotherapy last?
How long should psychotherapy last?

Learn more about psychotherapy in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How long will I need treatment for depression?
How long will I need treatment for depression?

Learn more about depression treatment in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How can medications help my depression?
How can medications help my depression?

Learn more about depression medications in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Advertisement

How much will depression treatment help me?
How much will depression treatment help me?

Learn more about depression treatment in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Is psychotherapy for me?
Is psychotherapy for me?

Learn more about psychotherapy in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How can I know if depression treatment is working?
How can I know if depression treatment is working?

Learn more about depression treatment in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How do antidepressants work?
How do antidepressants work?

Learn more about antidepressants in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Advertisement

How is depression treated?
How is depression treated?

Learn more about depression treatment in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What are the common symptoms of depression?
What are the common symptoms of depression?

Learn about depression symptoms in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring