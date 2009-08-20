Nail Health
You can grow your nails to some serious lengths, but would you want to?
Do you want long, beautiful nails but wonder what impact acrylic has on the health of your nails? Read on to learn if acrylic nails are bad for you.
Hangnails aren't just irritating -- they can be downright painful. What exactly is a hangnail, and what's the best way to treat them?
Have you ever seen a white spot on your fingernail, and wondered if it was an indicator of a health concern or vitamin deficiency? Or maybe you've heard an old wives' tale. Get the real scoop on this common occurrence.
The eyes may be the window to the soul, but your fingernails may provide a peek into the status of your health. See common nail issues and related health issues.
Have you ever taken a look at your fingernails? I mean a long hard look, noticing every crevice, ripple, and ridge. In fact, health professionals have long tied your health to the health of your cuticles.
By Sara Novak
Toenail fungus is unsightly, embarrassing and most of all stubborn. Learn about techniques for correcting toenail fungus.
While the majority of nail salon visits won't send you on your way with anything other than an excellent manicure and pedicure, customers -- and salon workers -- are at risk of spreading disease. We've got five culprits to watch out for.
By Tom Scheve
Every now and then, a story will appear in a magazine or on the local news about the threats posed by salons. These stories usually focus on potential threats to customers -- a dirty footbath or poorly sterilized instruments. But what about the manicurists themselves?
When it's winter and they're clad in boots and warm socks, it's easy to ignore your feet. But when someone stares at your scratchy, callused soles in horror, it might be time for a pedicure.
Fake or real? Tickle me pink or muted mauve? Cut cuticles or just push them back? The beauty treatment for your hands isn't as straightforward as you might think. And yes, men get them, too.
People use nail polish to beautify their nails, and these days you can find it in almost any color. So when you take the polish off, why are your nails sometimes yellow?
Fungus is one of those words that just sound bad. Even if you don't know what it is, you definitely wouldn't want it growing on your body. However, as many as 14 percent of Americans suffer from nail fungus.
By Jason Nell
Nail biting is a common nervous habit, especially in children, but can biting your nails cause health problems?
By Susan Sentry
It's common knowledge that sun exposure can cause sunburns, wrinkles and even skin cancer, but is the sun also bad for your nails?
By Susan Sentry
If you long for well-manicured hands and your short, broken nails just aren't cutting it, you may be considering acrylic nails. But are acrylic nails safe?
By Susan Sentry
Nail health is more than just a cosmetic matter -- it can be a window to your overall well-being. What changes in your nails' appearance are worth contacting a doctor about?
By Jason Nell
If you're a parent, you might have noticed that your child's fingernails always need clipping, whereas your broken nail is taking weeks to grow back. Why do some nails grow quicker than others, and how fast do nails really grow?
By Susan Sentry
Maybe you only think about them once a week when selecting a shade of OPI enamel, or perhaps you think about them daily because you're trying to quit biting them. No matter how often you think about them, what do you really know about your nails?
Though hangnails may seem rather insignificant in the grand scheme of health problems, they can become infected and lead to a handful of other issues. Fortunately, there are many ways to avoid hangnail hazards.
You notice a white dot on your fingernail. You try to scrub it off and realize the little white dots are not paint; they're actually part of your nail. What could they be?
By Jason Nell
Whether trimmed or long, polished or plain, your nails say a lot about the state of your health. What warning signs are literally at your fingertips?