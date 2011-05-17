" " The health care system will certainly have its hands full as boomers continue to retire in droves. Hemera/ Thinkstock

By 2050, the U.N. estimates for the first time ever, the world population will have more people over age 65 than children age 5 and younger [source: Singer]. America is certainly doing its part to contribute, as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 -- begin to enter their retirement years.

The health and wellness of the boomer generation has far-reaching implications, from public policy and taxation to climbing insurance costs and the rise of new health care industries that cater to this older demographic.

The health care system will certainly have its hands full as boomers continue to retire in droves. By 2030, about 60 percent of boomers will experience more than one chronic health condition [source: American Hospital Association]. As it is, 62 percent of those between the ages of 50 and 64 currently have at least one chronic condition as a result of obesity (such as high cholesterol or heart disease) [source: Trust for America's Health]. It's estimated that by 2030, around 25 percent of boomers will have diabetes [source: American Hospital Association].

Clearly, we'll be hearing a lot in the years to come about the health of baby boomers. So keep reading for a look at the top 10 baby boomer health trends.