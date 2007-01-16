8 Home Remedies for Water Retention

" " Water retention is part of the premenstrual syndrome. See these home remedies to reduce extra body fluids. See more home remedy pictures. iStockphoto.com / Kristian Stensønes

If you feel like the Goodyear blimp around "that time" of the month, join the millions of other women who feel likewise. Water retention is part of the premenstrual syndrome (PMS) package. During this time, hormonal fluctuations can cause havoc in a woman's body. In some women the monthly rise in estrogen turns on the faucet for the hormone aldosterone. Aldosterone, in turn, causes the kidneys to retain fluids and the woman to suddenly gain a few water-filled pounds.

While PMS is the major cause of water retention in women, water retention for both men and women can also be related to kidney problems, both serious (kidney disease) and commonplace (not drinking enough water). Heart, liver, or thyroid malfunctions can also play a role in water retention. And, of course, eating too many salty foods can turn your body into a water-storage tank.

Thanks to the effects of gravity, retained water tends to flow southward and pool in the feet, ankles, and legs, although no area of the body is immune. Try to elevate your legs frequently. If you suffer from the occasional bloated-cow feeling due to PMS, eating too much, or not drinking enough water, the kitchen is the place to deflate yourself. Give these home remedies a try to banish some of those extra fluids.

