Human Perception
Human Perception deals with the way the mind perceives the stimuli around you. Learn how your senses function and help you recognize your environment.
Learn More
It's a term that's often used in an argument. But gaslighting has a very specific meaning that is often lost. What is it and how can you know if you're really being gaslighted?
By Alia Hoyt
Perhaps everyone feels unworthy of their achievements at some point. But if you constantly have that feeling, you may have impostor syndrome. So, who's more likely to have it and how do you cope with it?
By Alia Hoyt
A study found that stereotypes of Americans who identified with more than one race were different from stereotypes applied to people of one race. What were they and what do biracial people think about these findings?
You'll never look like your Snapchat self, but that's not stopping people from trying.
A new study out of Germany claims that artists are less driven by monetary rewards than other people.
It may seem like a ridiculous question, but it's actually kind of a mindbender.
By Robert Lamb
Swedish speakers tend to measure time by distance, while Spanish speakers tend to say measure it by volume. But how does this difference in expression affect how people perceive time?
After you try this pungent party trick, you'll never doubt the power of garlic.
The reason why cringe when you hear your weird, terrible, monstrous voice? It all has to do with physics, biology and sonics.
Statistics show people have a strange tendency to overestimate the female presence. What are the actual stats behind the "too many women" complaint?
By Julia Layton
Think that shot of you in the changing room mirror should be posted and shared? You might want to think again, depending on whether you care how you're perceived.
By Chris Opfer
A study showed that self-professed experts claimed knowledge of concepts in their field that don't really exist.
By Dave Roos
Forget about shifty eyes — your nose heats up when you're not telling the truth.
By Alia Hoyt
"Look on the bright side!" It's advice people have been doling out for ages, but could a positive outlook actually benefit your physical well-being?
Girls have better taste than boys — as in the sense, that is. Find out why women's ability to distinguish between sweet and sour trumps mens'.
We may not know how to describe it very well, but we all recognize "old person" smell whenever it happens to grace our nostrils. But while the scent may be ubiquitous, its causes are a little less clear.
When facing tough times, it can seem next to impossible to turn things around. Find out why negative feelings can cycle out of control, and how to break the chain.
Confident people aren't born, they're made, and we've got the tips to get you on your way to building your own self-confidence.
By Sara Elliott
Perception, an awarereness of impressions received through the senses. The process of gaining perception is called perceiving.
Imagination, a process of thought by which past experiences are rearranged to form a new mental image.
Mind, as used in psychology and philosophy, the part of a person that thinks, and that experiences such feelings as enjoyment, annoyance, anxiety, love, and hate.
Why does the combination of orange juice and toothpaste have to taste so awful? Why can't your sense of taste resolve the problem?
By Josh Clark
Smell is a basic sense, but scientists are still exploring how it works. Why are researchers, developers and even government agencies so curious about smell? What makes a seemingly simple sense so tantalizing?
By Sarah Dowdey
Taste might seem like the simplest sense. But we know much less about taste than we do about sight and hearing. Why is taste so mysterious? And what on earth is umami?
By Sarah Dowdey
Ears are truly extraordinary organs and hearing is a fascinating process. Ears pick up all the sounds around you and then translate this information into a form your brain can understand.
By Tom Harris