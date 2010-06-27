Human Perception

Human Perception deals with the way the mind perceives the stimuli around you. Learn how your senses function and help you recognize your environment.

Why Is the Term 'Gaslighting' So Popular Now ─ and So Misused?
It's a term that's often used in an argument. But gaslighting has a very specific meaning that is often lost. What is it and how can you know if you're really being gaslighted?

By Alia Hoyt

Feel Like a Fraud, Despite Your Success? You Might Have Impostor Syndrome
Perhaps everyone feels unworthy of their achievements at some point. But if you constantly have that feeling, you may have impostor syndrome. So, who's more likely to have it and how do you cope with it?

By Alia Hoyt

Study Highlights Unique Stereotypes About Biracial Americans
A study found that stereotypes of Americans who identified with more than one race were different from stereotypes applied to people of one race. What were they and what do biracial people think about these findings?

By Danielle Douez

People Want to Go Under the Knife to Look Like Their Snapchat Selfies
You'll never look like your Snapchat self, but that's not stopping people from trying.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Are Artists Hardwired for Poverty?
A new study out of Germany claims that artists are less driven by monetary rewards than other people.

By Stell Simonton

Why Can't You Taste Your Tongue?
It may seem like a ridiculous question, but it's actually kind of a mindbender.

By Robert Lamb

The Language You Speak Affects How You Perceive Time
Swedish speakers tend to measure time by distance, while Spanish speakers tend to say measure it by volume. But how does this difference in expression affect how people perceive time?

By Shelley Danzy

Your Feet Can Taste Garlic
After you try this pungent party trick, you'll never doubt the power of garlic.

By Kate Kershner

Why You Hate the Weird Sound of Your Own Voice
The reason why cringe when you hear your weird, terrible, monstrous voice? It all has to do with physics, biology and sonics.

By Laurie L. Dove

How 17 Equals 49.6: The Amazing Multiplying Women
Statistics show people have a strange tendency to overestimate the female presence. What are the actual stats behind the "too many women" complaint?

By Julia Layton

Science Says Your Selfies Are Less Attractive Than You Think
Think that shot of you in the changing room mirror should be posted and shared? You might want to think again, depending on whether you care how you're perceived.

By Chris Opfer

This Just In: Know-it-alls Know Nothing at All
A study showed that self-professed experts claimed knowledge of concepts in their field that don't really exist.

By Dave Roos

When It Comes to Lying, the Nose Knows
Forget about shifty eyes — your nose heats up when you're not telling the truth.

By Alia Hoyt

Can optimism make you healthier?
"Look on the bright side!" It's advice people have been doling out for ages, but could a positive outlook actually benefit your physical well-being?

By Maria Trimarchi

Do women have a better sense of taste than men?
Girls have better taste than boys — as in the sense, that is. Find out why women's ability to distinguish between sweet and sour trumps mens'.

By Jennifer Sellers

What causes 'old person' smell?
We may not know how to describe it very well, but we all recognize "old person" smell whenever it happens to grace our nostrils. But while the scent may be ubiquitous, its causes are a little less clear.

By Laurie L. Dove

Break the Cycle of Negative Thinking
When facing tough times, it can seem next to impossible to turn things around. Find out why negative feelings can cycle out of control, and how to break the chain.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

5 Ways to Build Self-confidence
Confident people aren't born, they're made, and we've got the tips to get you on your way to building your own self-confidence.

By Sara Elliott

Perception
Perception, an awarereness of impressions received through the senses. The process of gaining perception is called perceiving.

Imagination
Imagination, a process of thought by which past experiences are rearranged to form a new mental image.

Mind
Mind, as used in psychology and philosophy, the part of a person that thinks, and that experiences such feelings as enjoyment, annoyance, anxiety, love, and hate.

Why does orange juice taste bad after you brush your teeth?
Why does the combination of orange juice and toothpaste have to taste so awful? Why can't your sense of taste resolve the problem?

By Josh Clark

How Smell Works
Smell is a basic sense, but scientists are still exploring how it works. Why are researchers, developers and even government agencies so curious about smell? What makes a seemingly simple sense so tantalizing?

By Sarah Dowdey

How Taste Works
Taste might seem like the simplest sense. But we know much less about taste than we do about sight and hearing. Why is taste so mysterious? And what on earth is umami?

By Sarah Dowdey

How Hearing Works
Ears are truly extraordinary organs and hearing is a fascinating process. Ears pick up all the sounds around you and then translate this information into a form your brain can understand.

By Tom Harris