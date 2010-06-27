Infant Health

Infant Health includes information that can help keep your little one healthy and happy. Learn about baby equipment safety and tips for choosing a doctor for your infant in this section.

Learn More

What Did People Do Before Infant Formula Was Invented?
What Did People Do Before Infant Formula Was Invented?

In most of the world, infant formula is taken for granted. But during a shortage, you start to wonder how mothers got along before it was widespread.

By Alia Hoyt

These Countries Have the Most Crybabies — Literally
These Countries Have the Most Crybabies — Literally

It turns out that colicky babies in different countries don't cry the same amount. A new study measured which nation's newborns cried most.

By Laurie L. Dove

Female Newborns May Fare Better After Some Brain Injuries
Female Newborns May Fare Better After Some Brain Injuries

Being deprived of oxygen can lead to brain injuries. Strangely enough, gender can play a role in those injuries in newborns.

By Julia Layton

Advertisement

Can you breastfeed if you have MRSA?
Can you breastfeed if you have MRSA?

MRSA is nasty infection that's worrisome enough on its own, but if you're a nursing mom, should you be concerned about passing it on to your baby?

By Debra Ronca

Why do lullabies work?
Why do lullabies work?

Why does "Hush, Little Baby" send your wee one off to dreamland? Read on to find out how lullabies affect your baby.

By Bambi Turner

Your Baby's Reflexes
Your Baby's Reflexes

You might take your reflexes for granted but they can say a lot about your health. Learn more about reflexes and what they can reveal in a baby.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Understanding Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
Understanding Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Sudden infant death syndrome is a mysterious death for which the parents should not be blamed and doctors have yet to fully explain. Learn about this tragedy and how to cope with it.

By Alvin Eden & Elizabeth Eden

Advertisement

Have scientists discovered what causes SIDS?
Have scientists discovered what causes SIDS?

In an amazing turn for SIDS research, a group of scientists has published the first study that draws a conclusive link between anatomy and SIDS risk. Learn all about it.

By Julia Layton