Newborn Development

Sometimes Babies Are Born With Teeth
Believe it or not, about one in every 2,500 babies is born with a tooth or three.

By Jesslyn Shields

Why Women Don't Lick Their Babies Clean After Childbirth
Animals of all stripes lick their babies clean after birth. Why is it that human women don't?

By Stell Simonton

Child Development Timeline
Learn about the various physical, cognitive, emotional and social developmental changes and milestones to be expected during the first year of life.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Can music make my baby smarter?
Parents, politicians and some researchers have touted the notion that listening to classical music can boost the mind, and maybe even test scores. But not everyone agrees.

By Tom Scheve

Teaching Sign Language to Your Baby
Studies have shown that through signing, babies can actually talk to you before they develop verbal communication capabilities. Learn about the benefits of teaching your baby sign language.