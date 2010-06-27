Newborn Development
Newborn Development answers your questions about the milestones and signs to look for in the early stages of your baby's life.
Believe it or not, about one in every 2,500 babies is born with a tooth or three.
Animals of all stripes lick their babies clean after birth. Why is it that human women don't?
Learn about the various physical, cognitive, emotional and social developmental changes and milestones to be expected during the first year of life.
Parents, politicians and some researchers have touted the notion that listening to classical music can boost the mind, and maybe even test scores. But not everyone agrees.
By Tom Scheve
Studies have shown that through signing, babies can actually talk to you before they develop verbal communication capabilities. Learn about the benefits of teaching your baby sign language.