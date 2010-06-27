Special Needs Babies

Special needs babies require extra care because of their fragile bodies. Learn about caring for special needs babies to promote health.

A Mother'sÂ Story of Premature Delivery
The following are excerpts from Jane Clayson's diary that she kept when her son, William, was born at 27 weeks gestation. Learn about premature labor and more with her story.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Top 10 Causes of Low Birth Weight Babies
There are many causes for low birth weight babies. Here are the top 10 causes for low birth weight babies.

By Bridget Murray Law

A Day in the Life of a NICU Doctor
Having a baby is usually a happy, life-changing event. But for some parents, it can be the beginning of an overwhelming journey that starts in the NICU.

By Maria Trimarchi

Q&A with a NICU Nurse
Every year, about 10 to 15 percent of American babies are treated in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU. Find out about the NICU from a registered nurse and the regional director of a NICU Family Support center.

By Maria Trimarchi

The March of Dimes WalkAmerica
What exactly is the march of dime for and how can I participate? Get the answers to these questions and more with the help of the information inside this article.

By March of Dimes Foundation