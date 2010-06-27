Baby Care
From changing diapers to bathing and grooming, baby care articles offer guidelines and advice for keeping your baby healthy and happy. Learn all about proper baby care to promote infant health.
What Did People Do Before Infant Formula Was Invented?
These Countries Have the Most Crybabies — Literally
Female Newborns May Fare Better After Some Brain Injuries
Sometimes Babies Are Born With Teeth
Why Women Don't Lick Their Babies Clean After Childbirth
Child Development Timeline
A Mother'sÂ Story of Premature Delivery
Top 10 Causes of Low Birth Weight Babies
A Day in the Life of a NICU Doctor
For new parents, one of the biggest challenges is getting their newborn to sleep. We talked to an expert to find out the biggest mistakes people make and how to avoid them.
By Wendy Bowman
Parents put down your keys and put your newborn to bed--in a concept crib from Ford. The car company has designed a smart crib that mimics your baby's favorite ride.
Vital signs monitors for babies may seem helpful, or least they can't hurt, but some scientists warn they are of little use and exacerbate parental fears.
By Alia Hoyt
Lots of babies can't nurse, whether it's because of their own health issues or those affecting the mother. A new $1 feeding cup could change that common scenario.
In Finland, the government issues every newborn a cardboard box to sleep in. Now the "baby box" maternity package is revolutionizing global public health.
Babies get the hiccups relatively frequently. Learn what to do if newborns get the hiccups in this article.
Cloth diapers versus disposable diapers have been a topic of debate since disposables were introduced to the market. They both have pros and cons, but which one is safer?
Is breast really best? Ask that question at a table full of mothers and prepare for an all-out verbal battle. Can science finally put an end to the breast versus bottle debate?
Do you know how often you should give a newborn a bath? Find out techniques and tips with the helpful information in this article.
Is your child getting to the potty training stage? If so, there are a couple of things that you should know and this article will help you recognize the signs that your toddler is ready to ditch the diapers.
As any parent can tell you, children are naturally curious and love to put things in their mouths, noses and ears. Here's a list of common choking hazards that you should look out for.
Babies are born programmed to learn language, and are actually quite adept at it. Find out about their language learning process and what to expect from your baby as she develops her verbal communication skills.