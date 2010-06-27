Baby Care

From changing diapers to bathing and grooming, baby care articles offer guidelines and advice for keeping your baby healthy and happy. Learn all about proper baby care to promote infant health.

Learn More

Baby Won't Sleep? 5 Tips From a Baby Sleep Coach
Baby Won't Sleep? 5 Tips From a Baby Sleep Coach

For new parents, one of the biggest challenges is getting their newborn to sleep. We talked to an expert to find out the biggest mistakes people make and how to avoid them.

By Wendy Bowman

Rockabye Baby in a Smart Crib From Ford
Rockabye Baby in a Smart Crib From Ford

Parents put down your keys and put your newborn to bed--in a concept crib from Ford. The car company has designed a smart crib that mimics your baby's favorite ride.

By John Perritano

Baby Body Monitors Have Little Benefit for Healthy Infants, Say Experts
Baby Body Monitors Have Little Benefit for Healthy Infants, Say Experts

Vital signs monitors for babies may seem helpful, or least they can't hurt, but some scientists warn they are of little use and exacerbate parental fears.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

A Lifesaving Cup for When Babies Can't Nurse
A Lifesaving Cup for When Babies Can't Nurse

Lots of babies can't nurse, whether it's because of their own health issues or those affecting the mother. A new $1 feeding cup could change that common scenario.

By Kate Kershner

More Babies Are Sleeping in Boxes — and That's a Good Thing
More Babies Are Sleeping in Boxes — and That's a Good Thing

In Finland, the government issues every newborn a cardboard box to sleep in. Now the "baby box" maternity package is revolutionizing global public health.

By Jesslyn Shields

What should you do if newborns get the hiccups?
What should you do if newborns get the hiccups?

Babies get the hiccups relatively frequently. Learn what to do if newborns get the hiccups in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are cloth diapers or disposable diapers safer for my child?
Are cloth diapers or disposable diapers safer for my child?

Cloth diapers versus disposable diapers have been a topic of debate since disposables were introduced to the market. They both have pros and cons, but which one is safer?

By Emilie Sennebogen

Advertisement

Does breast-feeding make better babies?
Does breast-feeding make better babies?

Is breast really best? Ask that question at a table full of mothers and prepare for an all-out verbal battle. Can science finally put an end to the breast versus bottle debate?

By Molly Edmonds

Giving Your Baby a Bath
Giving Your Baby a Bath

Do you know how often you should give a newborn a bath? Find out techniques and tips with the helpful information in this article.

By March of Dimes Foundation

About DiaperFreeBaby
About DiaperFreeBaby

Is your child getting to the potty training stage? If so, there are a couple of things that you should know and this article will help you recognize the signs that your toddler is ready to ditch the diapers.

Don't Put That In Your Mouth!
Don't Put That In Your Mouth!

As any parent can tell you, children are naturally curious and love to put things in their mouths, noses and ears. Here's a list of common choking hazards that you should look out for.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Advertisement

Age-by-Age Guide to Your Child's Language Skills
Age-by-Age Guide to Your Child's Language Skills

Babies are born programmed to learn language, and are actually quite adept at it. Find out about their language learning process and what to expect from your baby as she develops her verbal communication skills.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers