Baby Health

Baby Won't Sleep? 5 Tips From a Baby Sleep Coach

Rockabye Baby in a Smart Crib From Ford

Baby Body Monitors Have Little Benefit for Healthy Infants, Say Experts

These Countries Have the Most Crybabies — Literally

Female Newborns May Fare Better After Some Brain Injuries

Can you breastfeed if you have MRSA?

Sometimes Babies Are Born With Teeth

Why Women Don't Lick Their Babies Clean After Childbirth

Child Development Timeline

A Mother'sÂ Story of Premature Delivery

Top 10 Causes of Low Birth Weight Babies

10 Coping Tips for Parents with a Baby in the NICU

What to Expect From a Newborn

Giving Your Baby a Bath

Sometimes Babies Are Born With Teeth

Baby Won't Sleep? 5 Tips From a Baby Sleep Coach
For new parents, one of the biggest challenges is getting their newborn to sleep. We talked to an expert to find out the biggest mistakes people make and how to avoid them.

By Wendy Bowman

Sometimes Babies Are Born With Teeth
Believe it or not, about one in every 2,500 babies is born with a tooth or three.

By Jesslyn Shields

Why Women Don't Lick Their Babies Clean After Childbirth
Animals of all stripes lick their babies clean after birth. Why is it that human women don't?

By Stell Simonton

Rockabye Baby in a Smart Crib From Ford
Parents put down your keys and put your newborn to bed--in a concept crib from Ford. The car company has designed a smart crib that mimics your baby's favorite ride.

By John Perritano

These Countries Have the Most Crybabies — Literally
It turns out that colicky babies in different countries don't cry the same amount. A new study measured which nation's newborns cried most.

By Laurie L. Dove

Baby Body Monitors Have Little Benefit for Healthy Infants, Say Experts
Vital signs monitors for babies may seem helpful, or least they can't hurt, but some scientists warn they are of little use and exacerbate parental fears.

By Alia Hoyt

A Lifesaving Cup for When Babies Can't Nurse
Lots of babies can't nurse, whether it's because of their own health issues or those affecting the mother. A new $1 feeding cup could change that common scenario.

By Kate Kershner

More Babies Are Sleeping in Boxes — and That's a Good Thing
In Finland, the government issues every newborn a cardboard box to sleep in. Now the "baby box" maternity package is revolutionizing global public health.

By Jesslyn Shields

Female Newborns May Fare Better After Some Brain Injuries
Being deprived of oxygen can lead to brain injuries. Strangely enough, gender can play a role in those injuries in newborns.

By Julia Layton

Can you breastfeed if you have MRSA?
MRSA is nasty infection that's worrisome enough on its own, but if you're a nursing mom, should you be concerned about passing it on to your baby?

By Debra Ronca

Why do lullabies work?
Why does "Hush, Little Baby" send your wee one off to dreamland? Read on to find out how lullabies affect your baby.

By Bambi Turner

A Mother'sÂ Story of Premature Delivery
The following are excerpts from Jane Clayson's diary that she kept when her son, William, was born at 27 weeks gestation. Learn about premature labor and more with her story.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Top 10 Causes of Low Birth Weight Babies
There are many causes for low birth weight babies. Here are the top 10 causes for low birth weight babies.

By Bridget Murray Law

Child Development Timeline
Learn about the various physical, cognitive, emotional and social developmental changes and milestones to be expected during the first year of life.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Can music make my baby smarter?
Parents, politicians and some researchers have touted the notion that listening to classical music can boost the mind, and maybe even test scores. But not everyone agrees.

By Tom Scheve

What should you do if newborns get the hiccups?
Babies get the hiccups relatively frequently. Learn what to do if newborns get the hiccups in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Coping Tips for Parents with a Baby in the NICU
Each baby in the NICU represents parents who are faced with the fact that their dreams may not be turning out as planned. However, even though the NICU comes with challenges, there are ways to cope.

By Elizabeth Sprouse

A Day in the Life of a NICU Doctor
Having a baby is usually a happy, life-changing event. But for some parents, it can be the beginning of an overwhelming journey that starts in the NICU.

By Maria Trimarchi

Q&A with a NICU Nurse
Every year, about 10 to 15 percent of American babies are treated in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU. Find out about the NICU from a registered nurse and the regional director of a NICU Family Support center.

By Maria Trimarchi

Are cloth diapers or disposable diapers safer for my child?
Cloth diapers versus disposable diapers have been a topic of debate since disposables were introduced to the market. They both have pros and cons, but which one is safer?

By Emilie Sennebogen

Does breast-feeding make better babies?
Is breast really best? Ask that question at a table full of mothers and prepare for an all-out verbal battle. Can science finally put an end to the breast versus bottle debate?

By Molly Edmonds

What to Expect From a Newborn
Remember that all children are different, but here's a quick rundown of the typical sequence of events that you should expect from your newborn.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Giving Your Baby a Bath
Do you know how often you should give a newborn a bath? Find out techniques and tips with the helpful information in this article.

By March of Dimes Foundation

Safe Sleeping For Your Baby
These safe sleeping tips for your baby help keep your little one comfortable and out of danger.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Your Baby's Reflexes
You might take your reflexes for granted but they can say a lot about your health. Learn more about reflexes and what they can reveal in a baby.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers