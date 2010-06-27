The Baby Health Channel helps you monitor and maintain your infant's health. Learn how to care for your new baby to promote the infant's health and development.
Topics to Explore:
For new parents, one of the biggest challenges is getting their newborn to sleep. We talked to an expert to find out the biggest mistakes people make and how to avoid them.
By Wendy Bowman
Believe it or not, about one in every 2,500 babies is born with a tooth or three.
Animals of all stripes lick their babies clean after birth. Why is it that human women don't?
Parents put down your keys and put your newborn to bed--in a concept crib from Ford. The car company has designed a smart crib that mimics your baby's favorite ride.
It turns out that colicky babies in different countries don't cry the same amount. A new study measured which nation's newborns cried most.
Vital signs monitors for babies may seem helpful, or least they can't hurt, but some scientists warn they are of little use and exacerbate parental fears.
By Alia Hoyt
Lots of babies can't nurse, whether it's because of their own health issues or those affecting the mother. A new $1 feeding cup could change that common scenario.
In Finland, the government issues every newborn a cardboard box to sleep in. Now the "baby box" maternity package is revolutionizing global public health.
Being deprived of oxygen can lead to brain injuries. Strangely enough, gender can play a role in those injuries in newborns.
By Julia Layton
MRSA is nasty infection that's worrisome enough on its own, but if you're a nursing mom, should you be concerned about passing it on to your baby?
By Debra Ronca
Why does "Hush, Little Baby" send your wee one off to dreamland? Read on to find out how lullabies affect your baby.
By Bambi Turner
The following are excerpts from Jane Clayson's diary that she kept when her son, William, was born at 27 weeks gestation. Learn about premature labor and more with her story.
There are many causes for low birth weight babies. Here are the top 10 causes for low birth weight babies.
Learn about the various physical, cognitive, emotional and social developmental changes and milestones to be expected during the first year of life.
Parents, politicians and some researchers have touted the notion that listening to classical music can boost the mind, and maybe even test scores. But not everyone agrees.
By Tom Scheve
Babies get the hiccups relatively frequently. Learn what to do if newborns get the hiccups in this article.
Each baby in the NICU represents parents who are faced with the fact that their dreams may not be turning out as planned. However, even though the NICU comes with challenges, there are ways to cope.
Having a baby is usually a happy, life-changing event. But for some parents, it can be the beginning of an overwhelming journey that starts in the NICU.
Every year, about 10 to 15 percent of American babies are treated in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU. Find out about the NICU from a registered nurse and the regional director of a NICU Family Support center.
Cloth diapers versus disposable diapers have been a topic of debate since disposables were introduced to the market. They both have pros and cons, but which one is safer?
Is breast really best? Ask that question at a table full of mothers and prepare for an all-out verbal battle. Can science finally put an end to the breast versus bottle debate?
Remember that all children are different, but here's a quick rundown of the typical sequence of events that you should expect from your newborn.
Do you know how often you should give a newborn a bath? Find out techniques and tips with the helpful information in this article.
These safe sleeping tips for your baby help keep your little one comfortable and out of danger.
You might take your reflexes for granted but they can say a lot about your health. Learn more about reflexes and what they can reveal in a baby.