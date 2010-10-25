How to Ask a Guy Out

" " When choosing a place for a first date, be sure to pick a spot where you'll both be comfortable. Comstock/ Thinkstock

Once you've made the connection with a guy, you want to move to the next step -- asking him out. Keep in mind that in this day and age, dating takes many different forms. It may be meeting up at a specified place, just hanging out, or getting together with a group of friends. You don't want there to be confusion about whether you're just friends or something more. By asking him out instead of just hoping you show up in the same place, you minimize that confusion.

So, how do you do this? Consider asking him at the end of a great conversation you've just had. You've been talking, teasing, having a laugh or two -- now go for it! There's a lot to be said for being direct. He'll appreciate it, because there's no hidden meaning to uncover, and most likely, he's been there before and knows the courage it takes. Remember to make eye contact and have a nice transition. Try something like, "You mentioned you liked scary movies, so I was wondering if you'd like to see one this weekend," or "You said you usually hang out at (fill in the blank) after the football game. Would you like to meet up there?"

If no easy transition presents itself, you can always go for the simple, "If you're not doing anything on Friday night, maybe we could get together." The direct approach can be nerve-wracking, but once you've done it, you'll feel good about yourself. After all, you had the chance and you took it!

When you're asking a guy out in person, you'll probably want to do it in a private, one-on-one setting. This is not to say you need to drag him around the building to an abandoned lot, but you don't want to ask a guy out in front of his friends or yours. Asking someone out shouldn't be a spectator sport; there's already enough pressure. There is a much better chance that he will be himself -- and you can be yourself -- if it's just the two of you.

