Endometriosis

Endometriosis occurs when the endometrium grows into uterine muscle tissue, which can cause severe pain and can sometimes lead to infertility. Learn about the symptoms and treatments of endometriosis.

Endometriosis Facts to Know
Endometriosis is a noncancerous condition that affects 10 to 15 percent of reproductive-age women who menstruate. Learn more facts to know about endometriosis.

Endometriosis Lifestyle Tips
These endometriosis lifestyle tips will help you cope with the condition and avoid developing more serious health problems. Learn lifestyle tips for dealing with endometriosis.

Endometriosis Prevention
Endometriosis prevention methods are not guaranteed, but studies show that some women are more susceptible to endometriosis than others. Learn about endometriosis prevention methods.

Endometriosis Questions and Answers
If you have questions about the causes, symptoms and treatments of endometriosis, find the answers here. Learn the answers to common questions about the condition.

The Basics of Endometriosis
Endometriosis is a common condition among women in their menstruating years. Learn the basics of endometriosis symptoms and treatments.