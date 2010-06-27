Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is characterized by enlarged ovaries with multiple small cysts. Learn about the symptoms and treatments of polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Acupuncture Doesn't Help Women With PCOS Get Pregnant
A 2017 study found that acupuncture, used on its own or with fertility medication, just didn't work for women with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

By Kate Kershner

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome on the Brain
The disorder can affect as many as 1 in 10 women between the ages of 15 and 44. And, until now, it's been frustratingly difficult to figure out the root cause.

By Kate Kershner

The Basics of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disturbance in women of reproductive age. Learn the basics of polycystic ovarian syndrome symptoms and causes.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Facts to Know
Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disturbance in women of reproductive age. Learn the facts to know about polycystic ovarian syndrome symptoms and causes.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Questions and Answers
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is a major health concern for women. Learn the answers to common questions about polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment
Treatment of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) centers on lifestyle modifications and medication. Learn about effective treatment methods for polycystic ovarian syndrome.