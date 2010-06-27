Yeast Infections

Yeast infections are very common among women and often include symptoms like itching, pain, and discharge. Learn about the causes and treatments of yeast infections.

Learn More

Yeast Infection Symptoms and Diagnosis
Yeast Infection Symptoms and Diagnosis

Knowing the common symptoms of a vaginal yeast infection can help you better communicate your concerns to your doctor. Learn about the diagnosis of yeast infections in this article.

By National Women's Health Resource Center

Causes of Yeast Infections
Causes of Yeast Infections

Yeast infections, especially recurrent ones, are a signal that your body is out of balance. Take a look at some of the common causes of yeast infections and typical symptoms.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

Questions to Ask Your Yeast Infection Specialist
Questions to Ask Your Yeast Infection Specialist

Yeast infections are a common health concern for women. Learn what questions to ask about yeast infections so you're prepared to discuss this important health issue with your health care professional.

Advertisement

The Basics of Yeast Infections
The Basics of Yeast Infections

Vaginal yeast infections are common and easily treated in most women. Learn the basics of yeast infection symptoms and treatments.

By National Women's Health Resource Center

Yeast Infection Facts to Know
Yeast Infection Facts to Know

Over the course of a lifetime, 75 percent of all women are likely to have at least one yeast infection. Read these facts to know about yeast infections to learn about the causes, symptoms and treatments of this common condition.

Yeast Infection Lifestyle Tips
Yeast Infection Lifestyle Tips

Yeast infections are a common health problem for women, but they are easily prevented and treated with the help of medication and lifestyle changes. Learn lifestyle tips for soothing the symptoms of yeast infections.

Yeast Infection Prevention
Yeast Infection Prevention

Yeast infections are a common problem among women, but they can often be prevented with simple hygiene methods. Read about strategies that may help women prevent vaginal yeast infections.

Advertisement

Yeast Infection Questions and Answers
Yeast Infection Questions and Answers

Yeast infections affect about 75 percent of women at least once in a lifetime, so many women have questions about this health concern. Learn the answers to common questions about yeast infections.

Yeast Infection Treatment
Yeast Infection Treatment

Yeast infections can be treated with a variety of prescription and over-the-counter medications. Learn about the different types of medications available and how to know whether you should see a health care professional.