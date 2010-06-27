Yeast Infections
Yeast infections are very common among women and often include symptoms like itching, pain, and discharge. Learn about the causes and treatments of yeast infections.
Menstrual Leave: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?
Do Too-tight Jog Bras Impair Breathing?
4 Reasons Why Menstrual Cups Aren't More Popular
Endometriosis Facts to Know
Endometriosis Lifestyle Tips
Endometriosis Prevention
Menopause Journal: Is it a hot flash or global warming?
Menopause
What causes hot flashes?
New Device Promises to Zap Period Pain
PMS 101
Menstrual Disorder Treatment
Acupuncture Doesn't Help Women With PCOS Get Pregnant
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome on the Brain
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Questions and Answers
Learn More
Knowing the common symptoms of a vaginal yeast infection can help you better communicate your concerns to your doctor. Learn about the diagnosis of yeast infections in this article.
Yeast infections, especially recurrent ones, are a signal that your body is out of balance. Take a look at some of the common causes of yeast infections and typical symptoms.
Yeast infections are a common health concern for women. Learn what questions to ask about yeast infections so you're prepared to discuss this important health issue with your health care professional.
Advertisement
Vaginal yeast infections are common and easily treated in most women. Learn the basics of yeast infection symptoms and treatments.
Over the course of a lifetime, 75 percent of all women are likely to have at least one yeast infection. Read these facts to know about yeast infections to learn about the causes, symptoms and treatments of this common condition.
Yeast infections are a common health problem for women, but they are easily prevented and treated with the help of medication and lifestyle changes. Learn lifestyle tips for soothing the symptoms of yeast infections.
Yeast infections are a common problem among women, but they can often be prevented with simple hygiene methods. Read about strategies that may help women prevent vaginal yeast infections.
Advertisement
Yeast infections affect about 75 percent of women at least once in a lifetime, so many women have questions about this health concern. Learn the answers to common questions about yeast infections.
Yeast infections can be treated with a variety of prescription and over-the-counter medications. Learn about the different types of medications available and how to know whether you should see a health care professional.