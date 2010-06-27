Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual disorders can cause discomfort, low self-esteem and infertility. Learn about the symptoms and treatments for different types of menstrual disorders.
A new product swears it will get rid of period pain via electrical impulses. But it seems like some old technology in sexier new clothing.
Every month like clockwork, some women may become irritable, forgetful, distracted, bloated and tired. We're quick to give these symptoms a label: PMS. But what exactly is that? Find out about premenstrual syndrome.
A woman's menstrual cycle can be filled with many complications. Learn more about the symptoms, causes and risks of menstrual disorders.