Ear
The ear consists of three parts: the outer ear, the middle ear, and the inner ear. Hearing begins when sound waves make it to the middle ear, causing the ear drum to vibrate. Explore the different parts and conditions of the ear.
Technology for hearing aids has advanced drastically since our grandparents wore those big, bulky ones wrapped around their ears. Now they're Bluetooth-enabled and can even translate foreign languages on the fly.
For over 40 years, scientists have been searching for the protein that allows us to hear. Its recent discovery might help people regain their hearing.
Music festivals are a blast, but research shows they can also be a bummer for your ears. One study even says that alcohol, coupled with loud music, can make the hearing loss worse.
By Dave Roos
Diplomatic staffers in Havana, Cuba, recently began to suffer from a series of health problems. Were they sound-related?
Earwax might seem like just another gross bodily substance, but it serves a very important function in the health of your ear canal.
Any doctor will tell you not to stick a cotton swab in your ear, although most of us disregard the warning. Luckily, there are safer ways to remove earwax.
The Big Bad Wolf told Little Red Riding Hood that his enormous ears made him hear better, but is that really true? Find out if size really does matter when it comes to ears and hearing.
As you watch someone happily murder every song he belts out at the karaoke bar, you have to wonder whether it's caused by the growing bar tab, a total lack of embarrassment or simple tone deafness. Why do some of us hear music so differently?
By Tom Scheve
Back away from that speaker, turn down your music, and put down that power tool unless you want the ringing in your ears to be permanent. Sound can hurt you, and that ringing may be the first sign.
We humans act in our own self-interest, but when it comes to cotton buds and ears we do exactly what science says not to. And yes, your doctor can tell.
Your ears are very sensitive to the air or water pressure around them. But just what happens when you dive into that pool?