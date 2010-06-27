Eye, Ear, Nose & Throat

The eyes, ears, nose and throat are interconnected organs that are vital parts of several body systems. Discover how these organs work as well as conditions that can affect them.
Topics to Explore:
Stanford researchers have developed a new white cane, incorporating sensing and wayfinding approaches from robotics and self-driving vehicles. Could this new white cane reshape life for the visually impaired?
Parosmia is a post-COVID-19 side effect that distorts your sense of taste and smell. But smell training (you read that right) can help most people get things back on track.
Technology for hearing aids has advanced drastically since our grandparents wore those big, bulky ones wrapped around their ears. Now they're Bluetooth-enabled and can even translate foreign languages on the fly.
Empty nose syndrome is a rare problem where patients have clear nasal passages but constant sensations of being unable to breathe. And worst of all, many doctors believe it's all in their heads.
Getting a bloody nose is nasty and can be also be pretty scary if you can't stop it. So what's the fastest — and safest — way to get your nose to stop bleeding?
Blue light glasses are super popular these days. But do they work the way marketers promise?
You almost never notice the way your own place smells. Why is that?
The eye twitching that's driving you crazy — it's likely caused by nothing more than stress or fatigue. But you may need to see a doctor if you have other symptoms, too.
For over 40 years, scientists have been searching for the protein that allows us to hear. Its recent discovery might help people regain their hearing.
Contact lenses fragment into microplastics that slip through water filtering systems and ultimately end up in the oceans.
About 1 in 15 Americans over 40 smell odors that aren't there, according to a new study. And the reason why is still a mystery.
By Alia Hoyt
Music festivals are a blast, but research shows they can also be a bummer for your ears. One study even says that alcohol, coupled with loud music, can make the hearing loss worse.
By Dave Roos
You had LASIK surgery a few years ago, and your vision has started to blur again. Is this normal?
Diplomatic staffers in Havana, Cuba, recently began to suffer from a series of health problems. Were they sound-related?
By Robert Lamb
Colorblindness affects around 300 million people worldwide. What is it and how can glasses help?
Although we've often been told that dogs have a superior sense of smell to people, a new report says there's little difference.
By Alia Hoyt
Is this you? This is totally you. Why do some people burst into violent sneezing fits when they encounter bright sunlight? Check your genetics.
Maybe if you look at it with only one eye -- in the dark.
And it's not because of all that screen time.
Selfish humans act in our own self interest, but when it comes to cotton buds and ears we do exactly what science says not to. And yes, your doctor can tell.
We dig into the science and history of those delightful respiratory explosions we call sneezes, including one that's copyrighted.
Does vocal fry signal the most annoying end of times? Or is it just part of a natural language progression?
By Oisin Curran
Think your peepers are passé? Some cutting-edge cosmetic procedures can take your brown eyes to bright blue — with a few inherent risks.
Poetry is full of references to salty and bitter tears, but there's not much about bloody tears. Besides movie villains who weep blood, is this phenomenon real?