Eye, Ear, Nose & Throat

The eyes, ears, nose and throat are interconnected organs that are vital parts of several body systems. Discover how these organs work as well as conditions that can affect them.

Modern Hearing Aids Do Way More Than Help You Hear

Scientists Discover Protein That Could Help Restore Hearing

This Year's Must-have for Music Festival Season: Ear Plugs

Self-navigating Cane Could Better Lives for Visually Impaired

Do Blue Light Glasses Even Work?

Why Won't My Eye Stop Twitching?

When Roses Smell Like Rotting Fish, That's Parosmia

Are You "Suffocating" From Empty Nose Syndrome?

What's the Best Way to Stop a Nosebleed?

What are eye boogers made of?

Self-navigating Cane Could Better Lives for Visually Impaired
Stanford researchers have developed a new white cane, incorporating sensing and wayfinding approaches from robotics and self-driving vehicles. Could this new white cane reshape life for the visually impaired?

By Allison Troutner

When Roses Smell Like Rotting Fish, That's Parosmia
Parosmia is a post-COVID-19 side effect that distorts your sense of taste and smell. But smell training (you read that right) can help most people get things back on track.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Modern Hearing Aids Do Way More Than Help You Hear
Technology for hearing aids has advanced drastically since our grandparents wore those big, bulky ones wrapped around their ears. Now they're Bluetooth-enabled and can even translate foreign languages on the fly.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Are You "Suffocating" From Empty Nose Syndrome?
Empty nose syndrome is a rare problem where patients have clear nasal passages but constant sensations of being unable to breathe. And worst of all, many doctors believe it's all in their heads.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

What's the Best Way to Stop a Nosebleed?
Getting a bloody nose is nasty and can be also be pretty scary if you can't stop it. So what's the fastest — and safest — way to get your nose to stop bleeding?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Do Blue Light Glasses Even Work?
Blue light glasses are super popular these days. But do they work the way marketers promise?

By John Perritano

Why Can't You Smell Your Own House?
You almost never notice the way your own place smells. Why is that?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Why Won't My Eye Stop Twitching?
The eye twitching that's driving you crazy — it's likely caused by nothing more than stress or fatigue. But you may need to see a doctor if you have other symptoms, too.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Scientists Discover Protein That Could Help Restore Hearing
For over 40 years, scientists have been searching for the protein that allows us to hear. Its recent discovery might help people regain their hearing.

By Jesslyn Shields

Please Stop Flushing Your Contacts!
Contact lenses fragment into microplastics that slip through water filtering systems and ultimately end up in the oceans.

By Stell Simonton

More Americans Than You'd Think Smell 'Phantom Odors'
About 1 in 15 Americans over 40 smell odors that aren't there, according to a new study. And the reason why is still a mystery.

By Alia Hoyt

This Year's Must-have for Music Festival Season: Ear Plugs
Music festivals are a blast, but research shows they can also be a bummer for your ears. One study even says that alcohol, coupled with loud music, can make the hearing loss worse.

By Dave Roos

How Long Does LASIK Last?
You had LASIK surgery a few years ago, and your vision has started to blur again. Is this normal?

By Nathan Chandler

When Sound Makes You Sick
Diplomatic staffers in Havana, Cuba, recently began to suffer from a series of health problems. Were they sound-related?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Doctors Provide Yet Another Reason to Never Hold in a Sneeze
In case you needed one.

By Robert Lamb

How Glasses Correct Colorblindness
Colorblindness affects around 300 million people worldwide. What is it and how can glasses help?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

A Human's Sense of Smell Is Actually as Good as a Dog's
Although we've often been told that dogs have a superior sense of smell to people, a new report says there's little difference.

By Alia Hoyt

If Sunlight Makes You Sneeze, You're Not Alone
Is this you? This is totally you. Why do some people burst into violent sneezing fits when they encounter bright sunlight? Check your genetics.

By Laurie L. Dove

Could Your Smartphone Cause Temporary Blindness?
Maybe if you look at it with only one eye -- in the dark.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Half the World Will Be Nearsighted by 2050
And it's not because of all that screen time.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

When It Comes to Q-Tips, We Do the One Thing We're Not Supposed to. Why?
Selfish humans act in our own self interest, but when it comes to cotton buds and ears we do exactly what science says not to. And yes, your doctor can tell.

By Laurie L. Dove

An Historic Sneeze, a Disgusting Sneeze Cloud
We dig into the science and history of those delightful respiratory explosions we call sneezes, including one that's copyrighted.

By Julie Douglas

How Vocal Fry Works
Does vocal fry signal the most annoying end of times? Or is it just part of a natural language progression?

By Oisin Curran

Is it possible to change your eye color?
Think your peepers are passé? Some cutting-edge cosmetic procedures can take your brown eyes to bright blue — with a few inherent risks.

By Laurie L. Dove

Is it possible to cry blood?
Poetry is full of references to salty and bitter tears, but there's not much about bloody tears. Besides movie villains who weep blood, is this phenomenon real?

By Laurie L. Dove