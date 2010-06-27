Eye
Although small in size, the eye is an extremely complex organ that captures light and transforms it into impulses that the brain can interpret as images. Discover the different muscles, parts and conditions of the eye.
Nearly all newborns have some shade of blue eyes at birth. But after a few months, they change. What's going on?
Knowing your eye shape can help with everything from selecting eyeglass frames to shaping the perfect brow.
Stanford researchers have developed a new white cane, incorporating sensing and wayfinding approaches from robotics and self-driving vehicles. Could this new white cane reshape life for the visually impaired?
Blue light glasses are super popular these days. But do they work the way marketers promise?
The eye twitching that's driving you crazy — it's likely caused by nothing more than stress or fatigue. But you may need to see a doctor if you have other symptoms, too.
Contact lenses fragment into microplastics that slip through water filtering systems and ultimately end up in the oceans.
You had LASIK surgery a few years ago, and your vision has started to blur again. Is this normal?
Colorblindness affects around 300 million people worldwide. What is it and how can glasses help?
Maybe if you look at it with only one eye -- in the dark.
And it's not because of all that screen time.
Think your peepers are passé? Some cutting-edge cosmetic procedures can take your brown eyes to bright blue — with a few inherent risks.
Poetry is full of references to salty and bitter tears, but there's not much about bloody tears. Besides movie villains who weep blood, is this phenomenon real?
As you're wiping away the crust from your eyes in the morning, do you ever ponder why it forms in the first place?
Are you getting too up close and personal with your TV? Your eyes might think so.
If someone told you that oodles of arachnids are jumping (and mating) on your eyelashes, you might be inclined to laugh it off. But it's true. Mites are happily living all over your face. What are they doing there anyway?
You probably don't give much thought to eye boogers, except maybe when you wipe them away. But you're about to learn a lot more about them (and while you're reading, you'll probably check your eyes for crud a few times).
When you can't take your eyes of the boob tube for one entire Saturday afternoon, are you doing them irreversible damage? Your parents probably told you so, when you were a kid. Were they right?
It's another one of those things your parents told you to persuade you to eat vegetables. But besides turning orange, if you ate a bunch of carrots, would you develop superhuman vision?
When bedtime comes far too early, a child may be tempted to read under their covers by flashlight. Parents say the habit will ruin your eyes -- but is this old admonition true or false?
For those of us who depend so heavily on our sense of sight, the idea of losing it is scary. Even scarier? The prospect of losing it without warning due to a silent thief called glaucoma.
At night, your eyes adjust to darkness after several minutes. Do you know why it takes that long? Take a look at how your eyes adjust to darkness.
"Don't cross your eyes -- they'll stick that way!" That's something most of us have heard from our mothers at one time or another. Can your eyes really get stuck?
Eyebrows add expression to your face, and are often waxed and plucked in the name of beauty. But why do we have them in the first place, and what would happen if they went away?
Roses are red, violets are blue -- well, bluish. The sky is blue, too. Grass is green. These are things that most of us know for a fact and don't question. But what if you were colorblind? What would you see? Is life one long black-and-white movie?
Millions of people have refractive vision problems -- when the eyes get blurry or can't focus on an object. Learn about four major types of refractive vision problems.