Eye

Although small in size, the eye is an extremely complex organ that captures light and transforms it into impulses that the brain can interpret as images. Discover the different muscles, parts and conditions of the eye.

Learn More

Why Do Babies' Eyes Change Color?
Why Do Babies' Eyes Change Color?

Nearly all newborns have some shade of blue eyes at birth. But after a few months, they change. What's going on?

By Allison Troutner

There Are 6 Different Eye Shapes. Which One Is Yours?
There Are 6 Different Eye Shapes. Which One Is Yours?

Knowing your eye shape can help with everything from selecting eyeglass frames to shaping the perfect brow.

By Laurie L. Dove

Self-navigating Cane Could Better Lives for Visually Impaired
Self-navigating Cane Could Better Lives for Visually Impaired

Stanford researchers have developed a new white cane, incorporating sensing and wayfinding approaches from robotics and self-driving vehicles. Could this new white cane reshape life for the visually impaired?

By Allison Troutner

Advertisement

Do Blue Light Glasses Even Work?
Do Blue Light Glasses Even Work?

Blue light glasses are super popular these days. But do they work the way marketers promise?

By John Perritano

Why Won't My Eye Stop Twitching?
Why Won't My Eye Stop Twitching?

The eye twitching that's driving you crazy — it's likely caused by nothing more than stress or fatigue. But you may need to see a doctor if you have other symptoms, too.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Please Stop Flushing Your Contacts!
Please Stop Flushing Your Contacts!

Contact lenses fragment into microplastics that slip through water filtering systems and ultimately end up in the oceans.

By Stell Simonton

How Long Does LASIK Last?
How Long Does LASIK Last?

You had LASIK surgery a few years ago, and your vision has started to blur again. Is this normal?

By Nathan Chandler

Advertisement

How Glasses Correct Colorblindness
How Glasses Correct Colorblindness

Colorblindness affects around 300 million people worldwide. What is it and how can glasses help?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Could Your Smartphone Cause Temporary Blindness?
Could Your Smartphone Cause Temporary Blindness?

Maybe if you look at it with only one eye -- in the dark.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Half the World Will Be Nearsighted by 2050
Half the World Will Be Nearsighted by 2050

And it's not because of all that screen time.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Is it possible to change your eye color?
Is it possible to change your eye color?

Think your peepers are passé? Some cutting-edge cosmetic procedures can take your brown eyes to bright blue — with a few inherent risks.

By Laurie L. Dove

Advertisement

Is it possible to cry blood?
Is it possible to cry blood?

Poetry is full of references to salty and bitter tears, but there's not much about bloody tears. Besides movie villains who weep blood, is this phenomenon real?

By Laurie L. Dove

What are eye boogers?
What are eye boogers?

As you're wiping away the crust from your eyes in the morning, do you ever ponder why it forms in the first place?

By Laurie L. Dove

Is sitting too close to the TV really bad for your eyes?
Is sitting too close to the TV really bad for your eyes?

Are you getting too up close and personal with your TV? Your eyes might think so.

By Alison Cooper

Are There Really Arachnids Living in My Eyelashes?
Are There Really Arachnids Living in My Eyelashes?

If someone told you that oodles of arachnids are jumping (and mating) on your eyelashes, you might be inclined to laugh it off. But it's true. Mites are happily living all over your face. What are they doing there anyway?

By Jennifer Sellers

Advertisement

What are eye boogers made of?
What are eye boogers made of?

You probably don't give much thought to eye boogers, except maybe when you wipe them away. But you're about to learn a lot more about them (and while you're reading, you'll probably check your eyes for crud a few times).

By Jennifer Sellers

Is too much TV really bad for your eyes?
Is too much TV really bad for your eyes?

When you can't take your eyes of the boob tube for one entire Saturday afternoon, are you doing them irreversible damage? Your parents probably told you so, when you were a kid. Were they right?

By Debra Ronca

Are carrots really good for your eyesight?
Are carrots really good for your eyesight?

It's another one of those things your parents told you to persuade you to eat vegetables. But besides turning orange, if you ate a bunch of carrots, would you develop superhuman vision?

By Sarah Winkler

Does reading in dim light really hurt your eyes?
Does reading in dim light really hurt your eyes?

When bedtime comes far too early, a child may be tempted to read under their covers by flashlight. Parents say the habit will ruin your eyes -- but is this old admonition true or false?

By Molly Edmonds

Advertisement

Glaucoma Overview
Glaucoma Overview

For those of us who depend so heavily on our sense of sight, the idea of losing it is scary. Even scarier? The prospect of losing it without warning due to a silent thief called glaucoma.

By Molly Edmonds

Why does it take my eyes several minutes to adjust to darkness?
Why does it take my eyes several minutes to adjust to darkness?

At night, your eyes adjust to darkness after several minutes. Do you know why it takes that long? Take a look at how your eyes adjust to darkness.

What if I crossed my eyes for 10 minutes?
What if I crossed my eyes for 10 minutes?

"Don't cross your eyes -- they'll stick that way!" That's something most of us have heard from our mothers at one time or another. Can your eyes really get stuck?

By Marshall Brain

Why do we have eyebrows?
Why do we have eyebrows?

Eyebrows add expression to your face, and are often waxed and plucked in the name of beauty. But why do we have them in the first place, and what would happen if they went away?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

How Color Blindness Works
How Color Blindness Works

Roses are red, violets are blue -- well, bluish. The sky is blue, too. Grass is green. These are things that most of us know for a fact and don't question. But what if you were colorblind? What would you see? Is life one long black-and-white movie?

By Katie Lambert

How Refractive Vision Problems Work
How Refractive Vision Problems Work

Millions of people have refractive vision problems -- when the eyes get blurry or can't focus on an object. Learn about four major types of refractive vision problems.

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.