Nose and Throat

The nose serves dual functions as the organ for the sense of smell and as an entry to the respiratory tract. The throat is a passageway connecting the back of the mouth and nose to the esophagus and to the windpipe. Discover conditions associated with the nose and throat.

When Roses Smell Like Rotting Fish, That's Parosmia
Parosmia is a post-COVID-19 side effect that distorts your sense of taste and smell. But smell training (you read that right) can help most people get things back on track.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Are You "Suffocating" From Empty Nose Syndrome?
Empty nose syndrome is a rare problem where patients have clear nasal passages but constant sensations of being unable to breathe. And worst of all, many doctors believe it's all in their heads.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

What's the Best Way to Stop a Nosebleed?
Getting a bloody nose is nasty and can be also be pretty scary if you can't stop it. So what's the fastest — and safest — way to get your nose to stop bleeding?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Why Can't You Smell Your Own House?
You almost never notice the way your own place smells. Why is that?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

More Americans Than You'd Think Smell 'Phantom Odors'
About 1 in 15 Americans over 40 smell odors that aren't there, according to a new study. And the reason why is still a mystery.

By Alia Hoyt

Doctors Provide Yet Another Reason to Never Hold in a Sneeze
In case you needed one.

By Robert Lamb

A Human's Sense of Smell Is Actually as Good as a Dog's
Although we've often been told that dogs have a superior sense of smell to people, a new report says there's little difference.

By Alia Hoyt

If Sunlight Makes You Sneeze, You're Not Alone
Is this you? This is totally you. Why do some people burst into violent sneezing fits when they encounter bright sunlight? Check your genetics.

By Laurie L. Dove

An Historic Sneeze, a Disgusting Sneeze Cloud
We dig into the science and history of those delightful respiratory explosions we call sneezes, including one that's copyrighted.

By Julie Douglas

How Vocal Fry Works
Does vocal fry signal the most annoying end of times? Or is it just part of a natural language progression?

By Oisin Curran

Can holding in a sneeze kill you?
In some settings, you just can't heave a giant sneeze. If you hold back during a meeting or date, you're exhibiting decorum. Could you also be making a death wish?

By Laurie L. Dove

What is mucus made of?
It's hard to imagine being thankful for mucus when you've got a nose full of it, but if it all went away you'd really be in trouble.

By Laurie L. Dove

How do boogers form in your nose?
Boogers are more than an annoyance. Your body makes them for a very specific purpose — and it's not to gross out other people.

By Laurie L. Dove

Is there a health benefit to picking your nose?
They say there are two types of people who pick their nose – those who do and those who lie about doing it. Would you be more prone to admit it if you found out it might be good for you? Let's see if it is.

By Jennifer Sellers

Why do we have boogers?
Your mom always told you not to pick them, but you really have no idea why. So what's up with the nasty, snotty invaders camping out in your nose?

By Jennifer Sellers

Is it dangerous to stifle a sneeze?
Sneezing at the wrong moment can be downright dangerous — they've even been blamed for car accidents. But could stifling a sneeze be just as bad?

By Laurie L. Dove

Can pressing your upper lip stifle a sneeze?
The urge to sneeze can come upon you at the worst times — say during a funeral — but luckily there are ways to suppress it.

By Laurie L. Dove

What happens if you eat boogers?
Picking your nose isn't something we do in public. And chowing down on what we find in there isn't just frowned upon -- it's pretty gross. But what happens if you do eat your own boogers? Is it dangerous? Or can it actually be good for you?

By Laurie L. Dove

What happens when you blow your nose?
When you have a cold or allergies, your life revolves around tissues. Your nose feels like a nonstop spigot of mucus (not your best look, by the way). Why do you constantly have to blow your nose -- and what's going on in your schnozz when you do?

By Laurie L. Dove

Why does tickling the roof of your mouth with your tongue stifle a sneeze?
You're trapped in a quiet place and you feel a sneeze coming on. You try desperately to remember how to stop a sneeze, but it's too late -- ACHOO! Next time, try tickling the roof of your mouth with your tongue. Really!

By Laurie L. Dove

Why do kids eat boogers?
Kids are pretty cute, right? Maybe not so much if you've ever watched one pick his nose and eat a booger — that chubby finger emerging with a treasure, quickly inspected and (ewww) shoved right into his mouth. Why do they do this?

By Laurie L. Dove

Why are boogers sticky?
You may never have thought about it (unless your child asks), but boogers are sticky for a perfectly logical scientific reason.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers