Other Food Allergies
You can have an allergy to almost any type of food. Learn about other types of food allergies including chocolate, soy and fruit allergies.
What are some common food allergies in children?
What are some signs of food allergies in children?
Can you test children for food allergies?
Why There Is So Much Confusion About Who Has Food Allergies
Adult-onset Food Allergies Are More Prevalent Than Previously Believed
Your Hay Fever Could Make You Allergic to Some Fruits
Alpha-gal Syndrome: The Meat Allergy Caused by a Tick
What are some chicken allergy symptoms?
What Are Some Symptoms of a Yogurt Allergy
Giving Babies Eggs and Peanuts Can Lessen Allergy Risk, Study Finds
How many people die each year from peanut allergies?
Is peanut oil safe to eat if you have a peanut allergy?
Can you take fish oil supplements if you have a fish allergy?
Is there a connection between fish allergies and omega 3?
What are some common fish allergy symptoms?
Research Confirms Wheat Sensitivity That's Neither Celiac nor Allergic
Is American wheat the cause of gluten sensitivity?
Is wheat toxic?
Learn More
Soy allergies severely limit the foods you can eat. Learn what types of food you should avoid if you have a soy allergy in this article.
Coconut oil allergies aren't necessarily related to tree nut allergies. Learn about coconut oil allergy symptoms in this article.
Corn allergies are rare, but they can be serious. Learn about corn allergy symptoms in this article.
MSG is an artificial flavor enhancer found in many foods. Learn about MSG allergy symptoms in this article.
Some alcohol allergy symptoms include stomach cramps, difficulty breathing and skin rashes. Learn what some alcohol allergy symptoms are in this article.
Some blueberry allergy symptoms are reactions of the skin, and respiratory or gastrointestinal systems. Learn about blueberry allergy symptoms in this article.
Some symptoms of a gluten allergy include gastrointestinal, neurological and behavioral symptoms. Learn about symptoms of a gluten allergy in this article.
Some chocolate allergy symptoms are headaches, skin reactions and gastrointestinal symptoms. Learn about chocolate allergy symptoms in this article.
Some citrus allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about citrus allergy symptoms in this article.
Some garlic allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about garlic allergy symptoms in this article.
Some grapefruit allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about grapefruit allergy symptoms in this article.
Some green pepper allergy symptoms are rhinoconjunctivitis, asthma and headaches. Learn about green pepper allergy symptoms in this article.
Some mountain cedar allergy symptoms include itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, congestion and sneezing. Learn what some mountain cedar allergy symptoms are in this article.
Some walnut allergy symptoms are skin reactions, gastrointestinal reactions and breathing problems. Learn about walnut allergy symptoms in this article.
Some people have unpleasant reactions to certain artificially colored foods. Learn about food dye allergies in this article.
Soy allergies are particularly common in young children. Learn some of the common soy allergy symptoms in this article.