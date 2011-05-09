Food Allergy Information

Why There Is So Much Confusion About Who Has Food Allergies
A new study showed that about 10 percent of Americans who thought they had food allergies actually had food intolerance issues. So what's the difference?

By Dave Roos

Adult-onset Food Allergies Are More Prevalent Than Previously Believed
Nearly half of all U.S. adults who have food allergies developed at least one of them during adulthood.

By Jesslyn Shields

Your Hay Fever Could Make You Allergic to Some Fruits
It's called oral allergy syndrome, and it's caused when the immune system freaks out and overreacts to allergens.

By Shelley Danzy

Can food allergies affect your behavior?
Food allergies can affect your behavior, causing hyperactivity, depression, anxiety and more. Learn whether food allergies can affect your behavior in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What's the difference between food allergies and food intolerance?
People often confuse food allergies and food intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and food intolerance in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can food allergies cause anaphylaxis?
Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening condition that requires immediate medical care. Learn whether food allergies can cause anaphylaxis in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some symptoms of food allergies?
Some symptoms of food allergies are reactions of the skin and respiratory or gastrointestinal systems. Learn about symptoms of food allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What's the emotional impact of food allergies?
There's an emotional impact of food allergies for adult and child allergy sufferers and their families. Learn about the emotional impact of food allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are there any foods that can cause sudden food allergies?
No food can cause an allergic reaction the first time it's ingested. However, severe reactions can occur any time afterward. See some of the most common foods that trigger allergies.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are there food allergies that cause earaches?
Food allergies are responsible for a wide variety of symptoms. Learn whether there are food allergies that cause earaches in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are there food allergies that cause edema?
Food allergies can cause a variety of symptoms. Learn whether any food allergies cause edema in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can food allergies cause acne?
Food allergies can cause acne, among other skin conditions. Find out whether food allergies can cause acne in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can food allergies trigger asthma?
Food allergies can cause asthma, among other respiratory symptoms. Find out whether food allergies can cause asthma in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can food allergies cause sore gums?
Sore gums can be caused by any number of factors. Learn whether food allergies can cause sore gums in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you deal with food allergies in the workplace?
Even if you don't want to speak up, the safest way to deal with food allergies in the workplace is to tell your boss and colleagues about your allergies. Learn how to deal with food allergies in the workplace in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can food allergies cause a rash?
A chemical called histamine causes most allergic symptoms. Learn whether food allergies can cause a rash in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can food allergies cause swelling?
Food allergies are the result of a mistake by your immune system. Learn whether food allergies can cause swelling in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are we more worried about food allergies than we should be?
Of the many things parents are encouraged to freak out about, the fear that a peanut will cross your toddler's lips is way up there. Just how much fear is necessary, and how much is due to the 24-hour news cycle?

By Tom Scheve

Understanding Food Allergies
Food allergies are a hypersensitivity by the immune system to certain foods. Allergic reactions can range from tingling lips to abdominal cramps to even shock. Learn more about food allergies.

By Linnea Lundgren