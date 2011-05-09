Food Allergy Information
Concerned about food allergies? Get the basic information about food allergies, including symptoms, related health conditions and the most common foods that trigger allergic reactions.
What are some common food allergies in children?
What are some signs of food allergies in children?
Can you test children for food allergies?
Alpha-gal Syndrome: The Meat Allergy Caused by a Tick
What are some chicken allergy symptoms?
What Are Some Symptoms of a Yogurt Allergy
Giving Babies Eggs and Peanuts Can Lessen Allergy Risk, Study Finds
How many people die each year from peanut allergies?
Is peanut oil safe to eat if you have a peanut allergy?
Can you take fish oil supplements if you have a fish allergy?
Is there a connection between fish allergies and omega 3?
What are some common fish allergy symptoms?
Research Confirms Wheat Sensitivity That's Neither Celiac nor Allergic
Is American wheat the cause of gluten sensitivity?
Is wheat toxic?
If you have a soy allergy what types of food should you avoid?
What are some MSG allergy symptoms?
What are some coconut oil allergy symptoms?
Learn More
A new study showed that about 10 percent of Americans who thought they had food allergies actually had food intolerance issues. So what's the difference?
By Dave Roos
Nearly half of all U.S. adults who have food allergies developed at least one of them during adulthood.
It's called oral allergy syndrome, and it's caused when the immune system freaks out and overreacts to allergens.
Advertisement
Food allergies can affect your behavior, causing hyperactivity, depression, anxiety and more. Learn whether food allergies can affect your behavior in this article.
People often confuse food allergies and food intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and food intolerance in this article.
Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening condition that requires immediate medical care. Learn whether food allergies can cause anaphylaxis in this article.
Some symptoms of food allergies are reactions of the skin and respiratory or gastrointestinal systems. Learn about symptoms of food allergies in this article.
Advertisement
There's an emotional impact of food allergies for adult and child allergy sufferers and their families. Learn about the emotional impact of food allergies in this article.
No food can cause an allergic reaction the first time it's ingested. However, severe reactions can occur any time afterward. See some of the most common foods that trigger allergies.
Food allergies are responsible for a wide variety of symptoms. Learn whether there are food allergies that cause earaches in this article.
Food allergies can cause a variety of symptoms. Learn whether any food allergies cause edema in this article.
Advertisement
Food allergies can cause acne, among other skin conditions. Find out whether food allergies can cause acne in this article.
Food allergies can cause asthma, among other respiratory symptoms. Find out whether food allergies can cause asthma in this article.
Sore gums can be caused by any number of factors. Learn whether food allergies can cause sore gums in this article.
Even if you don't want to speak up, the safest way to deal with food allergies in the workplace is to tell your boss and colleagues about your allergies. Learn how to deal with food allergies in the workplace in this article.
Advertisement
A chemical called histamine causes most allergic symptoms. Learn whether food allergies can cause a rash in this article.
Food allergies are the result of a mistake by your immune system. Learn whether food allergies can cause swelling in this article.
Of the many things parents are encouraged to freak out about, the fear that a peanut will cross your toddler's lips is way up there. Just how much fear is necessary, and how much is due to the 24-hour news cycle?
By Tom Scheve
Food allergies are a hypersensitivity by the immune system to certain foods. Allergic reactions can range from tingling lips to abdominal cramps to even shock. Learn more about food allergies.