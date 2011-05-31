Food Allergies in Children
Food allergies in children can be common. Learn about the different types and symptoms of food allergies in children.
Learn More
Kids suffer from food allergies more than adults do. Learn about common food allergies in children in this article.
Children are much more likely to be allergic to foods than adults are. Learn about signs of food allergies in children in this article.
Food allergies are a result of a mistake by the immune system. Learn whether you can test children for food allergies in this article.
Egg allergies are more prevalent among children than adults. Learn about symptoms of egg allergies in children in this article.
Children may display a range of symptoms to gluten allergies. Find out more about gluten allergy symptoms in children from this article.
Many children suffer from peanut allergies. Learn how kids get peanut allergies in this article.
Allergies to bananas are relatively common in children. Learn more about the prevalence of food allergies to bananas in children from this article.
Some common food allergies in infants are to milk, eggs, nuts, soy and wheat. Learn what some common food allergies in kids are in this article.
Children may have itchiness, rashes or swelling; gastrointestinal symptoms, such as abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting; or respiratory symptoms if they have a food allergy. See common foods that may be causing these reactions.
Babies are prone to many diaper rashes in the first year or so. Learn whether peanut allergies can cause a diaper rash in infants in this article.
It is unlikely but possible that your baby could be allergic to baby food. Learn whether your baby can be allergic to baby food in this article.
Children are usually more susceptible to food allergies. Find out why children can contract a food allergy and what you can do to prevent them from acquiring food related allergies.