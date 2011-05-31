Food Allergies in Children

Food allergies in children can be common. Learn about the different types and symptoms of food allergies in children.

Learn More

What are some common food allergies in children?
What are some common food allergies in children?

Kids suffer from food allergies more than adults do. Learn about common food allergies in children in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some signs of food allergies in children?
What are some signs of food allergies in children?

Children are much more likely to be allergic to foods than adults are. Learn about signs of food allergies in children in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can you test children for food allergies?
Can you test children for food allergies?

Food allergies are a result of a mistake by the immune system. Learn whether you can test children for food allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

What are symptoms of egg allergies in children?
What are symptoms of egg allergies in children?

Egg allergies are more prevalent among children than adults. Learn about symptoms of egg allergies in children in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are gluten allergy symptoms in children?
What are gluten allergy symptoms in children?

Children may display a range of symptoms to gluten allergies. Find out more about gluten allergy symptoms in children from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do kids get peanut allergies?
How do kids get peanut allergies?

Many children suffer from peanut allergies. Learn how kids get peanut allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is it common for children to have food allergies to bananas?
Is it common for children to have food allergies to bananas?

Allergies to bananas are relatively common in children. Learn more about the prevalence of food allergies to bananas in children from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

What are some common food allergies in infants?
What are some common food allergies in infants?

Some common food allergies in infants are to milk, eggs, nuts, soy and wheat. Learn what some common food allergies in kids are in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some common food allergies in kids?
What are some common food allergies in kids?

Children may have itchiness, rashes or swelling; gastrointestinal symptoms, such as abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting; or respiratory symptoms if they have a food allergy. See common foods that may be causing these reactions.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can peanut allergies cause diaper rash in infants?
Can peanut allergies cause diaper rash in infants?

Babies are prone to many diaper rashes in the first year or so. Learn whether peanut allergies can cause a diaper rash in infants in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can your baby be allergic to baby food?
Can your baby be allergic to baby food?

It is unlikely but possible that your baby could be allergic to baby food. Learn whether your baby can be allergic to baby food in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

First Person: When Food Allergies Affect Your Child
First Person: When Food Allergies Affect Your Child

Children are usually more susceptible to food allergies. Find out why children can contract a food allergy and what you can do to prevent them from acquiring food related allergies.

By Anne Munoz-Furlong