Peanut Allergies

Peanut allergies are the body's overreaction to certain proteins found in peanuts. Learn about peanut allergy symptoms, risks and management tips.

Learn More

Giving Babies Eggs and Peanuts Can Lessen Allergy Risk, Study Finds
Giving Babies Eggs and Peanuts Can Lessen Allergy Risk, Study Finds

Contradicting earlier advice, the study found that introducing these foods earlier is better.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

What are some common symptoms of peanut allergies?
What are some common symptoms of peanut allergies?

Peanut allergies can cause a variety of reactions. Learn about the common symptoms of peanut allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some safe foods to eat if you have peanut allergies?
What are some safe foods to eat if you have peanut allergies?

Peanut allergy reactions can range from mild to life-threatening. Learn what foods are safe to eat if you have peanut allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

How many people die each year from peanut allergies?
How many people die each year from peanut allergies?

One of the possible reactions to a peanut allergy is anaphylaxis, which can cause death. Learn how many people die each year from peanut allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is peanut oil safe to eat if you have a peanut allergy?
Is peanut oil safe to eat if you have a peanut allergy?

Since peanut allergies can be very dangerous, it's important to know what you're eating. Learn whether it's safe to eat peanut oil if you have a peanut allergy in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is there a cure for peanut allergies?
Is there a cure for peanut allergies?

Peanut allergies can be minor or severe. Learn whether there's a cure for peanut allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can a peanut butter allergy cause inner ear infections?
Can a peanut butter allergy cause inner ear infections?

Many kids suffer from ear infections, and peanut allergies are common, too. Learn whether a peanut butter allergy can cause an inner ear infection in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

Can you get tested for peanut allergies?
Can you get tested for peanut allergies?

Peanut allergies are fairly common and can be quite serious. Learn whether you can get tested for peanut allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is there a connection between peanut allergies and soy?
Is there a connection between peanut allergies and soy?

Soy and peanuts are among the top food allergens in the United States. Learn whether there's a connection between peanut allergies and soy in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors