Peanut Allergies
Peanut allergies are the body's overreaction to certain proteins found in peanuts. Learn about peanut allergy symptoms, risks and management tips.
What are some common food allergies in children?
What are some signs of food allergies in children?
Can you test children for food allergies?
Why There Is So Much Confusion About Who Has Food Allergies
Adult-onset Food Allergies Are More Prevalent Than Previously Believed
Your Hay Fever Could Make You Allergic to Some Fruits
Alpha-gal Syndrome: The Meat Allergy Caused by a Tick
What are some chicken allergy symptoms?
What Are Some Symptoms of a Yogurt Allergy
Can you take fish oil supplements if you have a fish allergy?
Is there a connection between fish allergies and omega 3?
What are some common fish allergy symptoms?
Research Confirms Wheat Sensitivity That's Neither Celiac nor Allergic
Is American wheat the cause of gluten sensitivity?
Is wheat toxic?
If you have a soy allergy what types of food should you avoid?
What are some MSG allergy symptoms?
What are some coconut oil allergy symptoms?
Learn More
Contradicting earlier advice, the study found that introducing these foods earlier is better.
Peanut allergies can cause a variety of reactions. Learn about the common symptoms of peanut allergies in this article.
Peanut allergy reactions can range from mild to life-threatening. Learn what foods are safe to eat if you have peanut allergies in this article.
Advertisement
One of the possible reactions to a peanut allergy is anaphylaxis, which can cause death. Learn how many people die each year from peanut allergies in this article.
Since peanut allergies can be very dangerous, it's important to know what you're eating. Learn whether it's safe to eat peanut oil if you have a peanut allergy in this article.
Peanut allergies can be minor or severe. Learn whether there's a cure for peanut allergies in this article.
Many kids suffer from ear infections, and peanut allergies are common, too. Learn whether a peanut butter allergy can cause an inner ear infection in this article.
Advertisement
Peanut allergies are fairly common and can be quite serious. Learn whether you can get tested for peanut allergies in this article.
Soy and peanuts are among the top food allergens in the United States. Learn whether there's a connection between peanut allergies and soy in this article.