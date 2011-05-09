Shellfish Allergies
Shellfish allergies can be a serious health threat. Learn about the different types of shellfish allergies and how to manage them.
Learn More
Fish allergies are a reaction to the proteins found in certain fish. Learn whether you can take fish oil supplements if you have a fish allergy in this article.
Fish is a good source for healthful omega-3 fatty acids. Learn whether there's a connection between fish allergies and omega 3 in this article.
Fish allergies are very widespread. Learn about some of the common fish allergy symptoms in this article.
Shellfish allergies are one of the more common food allergies. Learn whether a shellfish allergy can cause chapped lips in this article.
Shellfish allergies are usually lifelong sensitivities. Learn whether you can have a sudden allergy to shellfish in this article.
Shellfish allergies are fairly prevalent among adults. Learn some common symptoms of a shellfish allergy in this article.
Shellfish allergies can be divided into two groups. Learn about the common types of shellfish that cause allergies in this article.
Allergies to shellfish are normally lifelong annoyances once you develop them. Learn what's in shellfish that causes an allergy in this article.