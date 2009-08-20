Baby Skin Problems
Baby skin problems are often quite different than those affecting adults. Learn more about baby skin problems at howstuffworks in this section.
If you notice flaky patches on your baby's scalp, don't be alarmed -- it's probably just cradle cap. What is this skin condition, and how should you handle it?
You might stress out if you notice scaly, flaky patches on your baby's scalp, but don't worry -- it's probably cradle cap, a common, treatable condition.
Often confused with other rash-inducing illnesses, a relatively mild form of fifth disease passes through many kids' lives unnoticed. But what happens when it affects adults?
If you see a small, red growth developing on your newborn's skin, it's most likely a common type of birthmark known as a hemangioma. What is this growth, and can it be treated?
Most people believe harsh exfoliants help ward off skin problems, but for some people they can cause milia to appear. How do you get rid of these pimple-like bumps when they arise?
If you've ever been to a hospital neonatal unit, you may have noticed some infants under bright blue lights. No, they aren't in an azure tanning bed. In fact, those lights may save their lives.
I noticed a light brown spot emerge on my newborn son's forehead when he was about three days old. It never went away. Everyone calls it a birthmark. What is a birthmark?
