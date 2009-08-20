Baby Skin Problems

Baby skin problems are often quite different than those affecting adults. Learn more about baby skin problems at howstuffworks in this section.

10 Ways to Prevent and Treat Cradle Cap
If you notice flaky patches on your baby's scalp, don't be alarmed -- it's probably just cradle cap. What is this skin condition, and how should you handle it?

By Katie Lambert & Jane McGrath

Cradle Cap
You might stress out if you notice scaly, flaky patches on your baby's scalp, but don't worry -- it's probably cradle cap, a common, treatable condition.

By Sarah Siddons

Fifth Disease Overview
Often confused with other rash-inducing illnesses, a relatively mild form of fifth disease passes through many kids' lives unnoticed. But what happens when it affects adults?

By John Barrymore

Hemangiomas
If you see a small, red growth developing on your newborn's skin, it's most likely a common type of birthmark known as a hemangioma. What is this growth, and can it be treated?

By Alexander Page

Milia Overview
Most people believe harsh exfoliants help ward off skin problems, but for some people they can cause milia to appear. How do you get rid of these pimple-like bumps when they arise?

By Sarah Siddons

Why Are Some Babies Treated With Bili Lights?
If you've ever been to a hospital neonatal unit, you may have noticed some infants under bright blue lights. No, they aren't in an azure tanning bed. In fact, those lights may save their lives.

By Ed Grabianowski

What Is a Birthmark?
I noticed a light brown spot emerge on my newborn son's forehead when he was about three days old. It never went away. Everyone calls it a birthmark. What is a birthmark?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

