Beauty Skin Problems
Beauty skin problems are often minor but are always unwelcomed. Learn more about beauty skin problems at HowStuffWorks.
Learn More
Scientists have long known that people who get acne early in their lives are rewarded with younger-looking skin in later years. Now, they've found one reason why.
No one wants warts! Luckily we have easy ways to get rid of warts. See if common treatments â€“ like salicylic acid â€“ actually work!
Get rid of plantar warts for good using our helpful ideas. We'll give you simple ways to treat, prevent, and get rid of plantar warts.
Advertisement
Even if you're not prone to acne, you can still get red blotches on your skin. Learn about inflamed skin spots â€“ and how to get red blotch-free fast.
Milia is small, white bumps that form around your face. Read on to learn all that you need to know about milia.
Veins are things most of us prefer to remain unseen. But when a condition like varicose veins develops, the blood vessels swell below the skin and can become unsightly and painful.
Just below the surface of your skin, a tiny network of blood vessels distributes fuel through the blood and removes waste from your body. But what happens when these capillaries break?
Advertisement
Fight nasty bruises the eco-friendly way. Learn more about these 10 natural ways to prevent and heal bruises.
Although they often have the pleasing effect of making you look cool, there's an even better reason to hide behind a pair of shades: preventing sun damage. But is it a battle between long-term damage versus short-term, unsightly pimples?
By Tom Scheve
When you were a kid, you collected freckles like coins in a piggy bank -- happily. But as an adult, you'd rather not bank these brown spots. How can you make them disappear?
By Brian Boone
Those blue, twisted varicose veins that pop up on your legs occur when the blood vessel valves weaken and blood pools in the vein. Can this cause blood clots, and if so, are they dangerous?
Advertisement
It's true that exercising to boost circulation may help prevent varicose veins, those blue, twisted blood vessels that pop up in your legs. But can exercise help -- or hurt -- if you already have them?
Once you have broken capillaries -- those tiny, damaged veins that create red, bruise-like spots on the face -- they're usually there for life. How can you keep from getting them in the first place?
High heels make your legs look slimmer and longer, which is why many women choose to wear them. But they don't look nearly as classy when the person wearing them is limping.
By Debra Ronca
When you pinch your skin and release, it doesn't stay pinched for very long -- and that's a good thing, or visits to grandma's house would be pretty hard on the cheeks. But what about when your skin stretches more than it's used to?
By Tom Scheve
Advertisement
Those extra pigmented parts of you may make you uncomfortable or they may be great conversation starters. But what should you do if you want yours removed? And are they likely to pose a threat to your health? It depends.
Bruises -- badge of honor or lasting evidence that you're a klutz? And either way, what's going on underneath the skin when it turns black and blue?
No question about it, cellulite can be embarrassing. There are many treatments designed to prevent its appearance. Can using a body brush every day make a difference?
Sagging skin is a common beauty skin problem. How do you correct sagging skin?
Advertisement
Almost everyone has visible scarring somewhere, but many just choose to live with it. Find out how you can make these marks less noticeable to the naked eye.
Everyone will get skin wrinkles eventually, but many people keep constant watch in the mirror for the slightest sign of crow's feet or laugh lines. Although they're a fact of life, there are a few ways to slow the appearance of wrinkles.
Whether it's from pregnancy or puberty, stretch marks brought on by rapid changes in our bodies aren't always welcome. What causes stretch marks, and is there any way to get rid of them?
Thin skin is a common beauty skin problem. Find out how you can correct thin skin.
Advertisement
Varicose veins, the large, blue veins that often pop up on the legs, are common as you age, but certain conditions can cause them, too. What's behind these bulging blood vessels, and how can you treat them?
You just couldn't resist that new pair of shoes and now they've literally rubbed you the wrong way. Blisters can be painful, but the good news is they're relatively harmless and in most cases you can treat them yourself.