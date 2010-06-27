Diet and Aging

Diet and Aging are closely linked, so you can reduce signs of aging with good habits. Ready to learn how?

Ultra-processed Foods May Increase Inflammation, Chronic Disease Risk
Many of us are well aware that ultra-processed foods are harmful for our health. Two new studies have shown that poor nutrition may not be the only resulting health problem.

By Richard Hoffman

Can you prevent heart disease with holiday foods?
Your holiday menu would probably seem bare without the traditional (but fattening) favorites. But if your heart is already fluttering in anticipation, add a few superfoods to the mix.

By Laurie L. Dove

Top 5 Anti-aging Vitamins
While there's no stopping Father Time, there are steps you can take to delay some of the less desirable effects he has on your appearance and your health. One has to do with nutrition -- which vitamins can help you fight aging?

By Tom Scheve

Healthy For a Lifetime
Staying healthy for a lifetime all depends on making good daily decisions. Learn about how to stay healthy for a lifetime.

By Frances Largeman

How to Live to 100 -- and Beyond
Are you wondering how to live to 100 -- and beyond? Learn how to live to 100 -- and beyond -- with simple diet tips.

By Liora Nordenburg

Recharge Your Body
It's never too late to recharge your body for healthy aging. Learn how to recharge your body.

By Dr. Rob Danoff

Your Basic Health Maintenance Plan
What should you include in your basic health maintenance plan? Learn about creating your basic health maintenance plan.

By Dr. Rob Danoff

Should I Cut Back on Alcohol as I Age?
The marriage of age and alcohol is usually an issue of taste, as we wonder whether a wine was properly aged or how long a whiskey matured in its cask. Here's a new question: Can people be too old to drink?

By Molly Edmonds

Should I drink a glass of wine each day to prevent aging?
Oenophiles can breathe -- and drink -- easy. Why? Research has shown that a substance found in wine called resveratrol can help extend lives. But is it too good to be true?

By Josh Clark

How can some of the world's oldest people also lead unhealthy lives?
Wanna live a long and healthy life? You might as well knock back the booze and smoke 'em if you got 'em -- it turns out the key to longevity lies in the genes.

By Josh Clark

How to Eat Right as a Senior
Seniors need fewer calories, so making the right food choices is more critical than ever. Seniors may actually gain weight from attempting to get nutrients from their diet if the proper choices aren't made. Read this article to find out how to eat right as a senior.

By Densie Webb